A fan briefly stepped in to do the vocals at a Bandit show in Baltimore on Saturday, 24th October 2026, after the singer reportedly vomited during the performance.

Footage from the following day shows the surprise replacement performing with the group before security removed him from the stage.

The incident happened at The 8×10, where the Philadelphia grindcore band appeared alongside Erode and Malform, supporting headliners Pig Destroyer.

According to the venue's published schedule, the concert was the opening night of a two-night Pig Destroyer engagement.

An X user posting under the name The Mind said the singer had been vomiting during the final two songs. The account praised the temporary vocalist as 'a hero' but criticised how his appearance ended.

Fan Takes Over as Bandit Singer Appears Unwell

The footage shared on X shows the vocalist beside a rubbish bin while the remaining musicians continue playing, according to the account. The concertgoer who posted the video said the singer was throwing up during the closing songs.

Shoutout the random dude who filled in for the bandit vocalist at the 8x10 while he was throwing up during his last 2 songs. Apparently he had the flu or something. Crazy security yanked random dude off the stage at the end he was a hero pic.twitter.com/Zv8s2SDnZ6 — The Mind (@0ld_Ironsides_) October 25, 2026

With the frontman away from the microphone, an audience member stepped in and began performing the vocals. The video shows the replacement headbanging and moving energetically alongside the band as the set continues.

The unexpected appearance did not resemble a conventional guest performance. It remains unclear whether Bandit invited the concertgoer onstage or whether he decided to join the musicians himself.

The footage also reportedly captures a brief interaction between the two performers. As the singer leans towards the bin again, the fan appears to acknowledge him before patting him on the back.

Neither the fan's identity nor his connection to Bandit has been independently established. There is also no confirmed account of how much of either song he performed. The concertgoer who shared the recording celebrated the man's willingness to step in.

Security Steps in After Bandit Singer's Unexpected Stand-in

Security eventually escorted the temporary vocalist offstage, according to the same eyewitness account. The person who posted the footage criticised the intervention, describing the fan as 'a hero' for helping during the performance.

However, the circumstances surrounding his removal remain unclear. There is no verified account explaining whether the fan had permission to remain onstage or whether security had previously asked him to leave.

The footage also offers limited information about the singer's condition. Although an eyewitness described him vomiting, there has been no confirmed medical explanation for the incident.

It remains unclear whether the vocalist returned to the microphone, received assistance or completed the performance. The recording does not establish what happened after the filmed sequence ended.

Bandit Singer Gene Meyer Has Recounted Similar Incidents Before

Bandit's established vocalist, Gene Meyer, has previously discussed vomiting during live performances, including concerts involving Pig Destroyer.

In a July 2025 interview with No Echo, Meyer recalled opening for Pig Destroyer at the House of Independents in Asbury Park, New Jersey, in June 2019.

He said he had been nervous before the performance and had eaten shortly before taking the stage. During the final song, Meyer recalled, he 'literally exploded with vomit all over the floor'.

Despite his concerns about the incident, Meyer said Pig Destroyer vocalist J.R. Hayes approached him backstage afterwards and invited Bandit to perform with the group again.

In a separate August 2020 interview with Metal Injection, Meyer recalled vomiting again during a subsequent performance with Pig Destroyer at Saint Vitus in New York.

Those accounts reveal an unusual history between the musicians who shared Saturday's Baltimore bill. However, the previous incidents do not establish what caused the latest interruption or whether it was anticipated.

Bandit is also preparing its forthcoming album, Fresh Horrors, following the October release of 'The Red Road'. The track features guest vocals from Brian Cook, known for his work with Botch and Russian Circles.

The forthcoming record follows the group's 2023 album, Siege of Self. Bandit has not provided a verified public explanation for the Baltimore incident.