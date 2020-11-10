"This Is Us" season 5 episode 4 will see some big developments in the series for the big three—Kevin, Kate, and Randall—as well as some other characters. The next chapter is titled "Honestly" and it forces us to wonder about the things that are about to happen in the upcoming segment that will force our fan-favourite characters to face the truth. Here are a few spoilers. Read on to find out what happens next.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "This Is Us" season 5 episode 4. Do not read further if you don't wish to know what's happening next.]

"This Is Us" season 5 has so far featured some big episodes. Fans are assured that the fourth one will continue to maintain the momentum of the series with a dramatic storyline. When the show returns for this episode, Malik, Deja's boyfriend will take center stage.

The official synopsis for episode 4 suggests drama surrounding Malik and Randall. When Malik returns for a this week, he will be seen "shadowing" Randall at his workplace. While fans are aware of his rocky relationship with Deja's family, it is hard to say how he finds his way coming this close to Randall.

Elsewhere, Kevin's career is progressing but not without some obstacles. With a new project, Kevin, who recently got engaged and learned about his twins, will have new challenges to deal with. In the forthcoming episode, he struggles to find a connection with his new movie director.

Finally, the third big storyline-of-the-week revolves around Jack and Rebecca's struggle with their growing kids. The show visits the time when the couple is trying hard to sleep train their babies.

Fans must note that spoilers remain scarce as the show is yet to unveil a promo for episode 4. It is expected to be revealed after the broadcast of episode 3 "Changes" airing Tuesday.

"This Is Us" season 5 episode 4 airs Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 9:00 pm ET on NBC.