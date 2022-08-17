Queen Elizabeth II has been having problems with her health and mobility recently, which according to her doctors, are natural given her age. But a self-proclaimed time traveller claimed that she does not have much longer to live.

The 96-year-old is believed to be resting at her Scottish estate in Balmoral for the time being, and is expected to return to Windsor Castle in September. She has been keeping her royal duties to a bare minimum, with most of it done from her office, due to problems with her mobility. The monarch has also been relying on a walking stick.

She has also pulled out from several public engagements because of her frail health. According to OK! magazine, in 2022 alone she had missed nine official engagements. She did grace the British public with her presence twice during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

However, a TikTok user who goes by the name of @timetraveler_2082 claimed Her Majesty's days are numbered. The user claimed to be from the future and is using the social media app to warn people of events in the future.

The anonymous user shared a video and wrote, "I am a real time traveller" before proceeding to enumerate tragic events that will allegedly happen in the future. This includes the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"In 2023 Big Ben collapses due to an unexpected earthquake. In 2030 GTA 7 is released. Queen Elizabeth II went in 2022 October 4th," the user wrote.

However, reports about Queen Elizabeth II's death are nothing new. They also surfaced back in October 2021 after the monarch spent a night in the hospital. There was also another random TikTok user who claimed that she died on Oct. 18 at 5:47 p.m. England Time surrounded by loved ones, although Prince William and Kate Middleton were absent.

However, Her Majesty is obviously not dead and is still very much alive. Buckingham Palace, on its Twitter page, has been sharing photos of Queen Elizabeth II doing light duties from her office at Windsor Castle.