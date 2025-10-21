Hollywood icon Nicole Kidman is reportedly rewriting her own script after the collapse of her 18-year marriage to country singer Keith Urban.

The Babygirl actress, 58, is said to be embracing a fiery transformation following months of emotional turmoil, with sources claiming she's 'done playing the dutiful wife' and ready to show the world she's stronger than ever.

According to insiders, Nicole is getting ready for 'rebound revenge.' One insider said, 'Nicole has been humiliated long enough.' 'She's prepared to remind Keith of everything he's lost while he's out there acting like a bachelor once more.'

Nashville Rumours Spark Breakup Drama

According to insiders, tension between the pair exploded after whispers surfaced of Urban's closeness to 25-year-old Nashville musician Maggie Baugh.

Witnesses allegedly spotted the country star being overly friendly at a Tennessee performance, sparking talk in their shared circles. Urban denies any wrongdoing and reportedly dismissed the rumours as harmless camaraderie.

One long-time acquaintance told People that 'Nicole has been humiliated long enough' and now intends to remind Keith 'exactly what he's lost.' Those close to the actress say she has reached her breaking point, convinced that years of loyalty have gone unappreciated.

According to a source via Global Magazine, 'Keith has always loved attention from younger women.' 'The chemistry between him and Maggie didn't go unnoticed, but he insists it's innocent.'

According to reports, rumours have damaged the already fragile marriage, even though Keith continues to deny any wrongdoing. According to the source, 'Nicole is devastated.' 'She tried to save things, but he continued to pull away, and now she's had enough.'

Nicole's Reclaiming Her Power

According to reports, Nicole is transforming her suffering into empowerment rather than sinking into heartbreak. The Oscar-winning actress has been concentrating on her successful Hollywood career and her kids, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith, 14.

A colleague said, 'She's channelling her anger into looking and feeling amazing.' 'Nicole is back in charge, attending red carpet events, hanging out with friends, and demonstrating to the world that she is not someone to be pitied.'

'She's not out to play games, but if Keith can flirt his way through the music scene, she can certainly enjoy some attention too,' one source added. The actress has even joked about having her own fun, with friends mocking that 'revenge looks good on her.'

Bitter Divorce Turns Personal

According to sources, negotiations over the couple's assets and custody arrangements have reportedly become more heated behind closed doors. One insider said, 'they're trying to keep things civil for the children, but it's icy between them.' 'Keith is upset that Nicole has stopped covering for him, and Nicole feels deceived.'

While Nicole concentrates on recovering and regaining her confidence, the singer, who has previously struggled with addiction, is said to have pushed himself back into work and nightlife. A source emphasised, 'She's angry, but she's not broken.' 'This is Nicole's reset.'

Reconnect with Cruise?

Rumours that Nicole has occasionally communicated with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, have surfaced, adding fuel to the flames, while insiders maintain that it is just friendly. Friends say it's been a good reminder of her resilience, but the couple apparently reconnected through their adult children, Bella and Connor.

An insider said, 'Tom has always respected Nicole. They've moved on, but she's been able to process the pain by talking to someone who understands her past.'

Ready for Her Next Chapter

Nicole is apparently getting ready for a new chapter in her life that will centre on self-love and a little revenge as her divorce from Keith approaches. 'Yes, she's furious, but she's also free,' a close friend remarked. 'This is Nicole's second act, not the finale.'

Those close to her add that while Urban may keep his Nashville nights, 'Nicole has the last laugh — and she looks fabulous doing it'.