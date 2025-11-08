Ben Affleck allegedly wants to get back together with his ex-girlfriend, Ana de Armas.

According to OK! magazine, Affleck couldn't be more thrilled to know that de Armas is newly single. The 'Ghosted' actress was recently linked to Tom Cruise. However, the A-listers never confirmed the real status of their relationship.

Was Ben Affleck's Ego Bruised After Learning About Ana De Armas's Alleged Romance?

An unnamed source told the magazine that Affleck's ego was bruised after learning that de Armas was seeing Cruise. After all, the latter is one of the most popular actors in the industry.

'Seeing Ana with Tom Cruise definitely sparked something in him. Ben would never admit that played a role, but it's pretty clear it did. He's a proud guy, and watching her with someone as big as Tom–one of the most famous men on the planet–hit a nerve. Now he's been saying maybe Ana was the one he was supposed to end up with all along,' the source.

The source added that Affleck has been feeling stuck with his life since he's been single for almost a year now.

Ben Affleck's Friends Do Not Want Him To Rekindle Romance With Ana De Armas?

However, there are allegations that those close to Jennifer Garner's ex-husband are not necessarily supportive of him getting back together with de Armas. After all, they believe that rekindling romance with his exes is classic Affleck style.

'Everyone in Ben's circle is kind of rolling their eyes because it's classic him. He has this habit of circling back to what's familiar instead of taking a leap with someone new. But he swears he's different now. He says he's more centred, more stable, and that seeing how much Ana's accomplished since they split just makes him admire her even more,' the source said.

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in August 2024. The two have remained single since then.

A source told People that Lopez was heartbroken over her decision. But her kids remain her top priority.

Affleck and Lopez did not directly reveal the reason behind their split. But prior to the filing, the exes reportedly spent the summer away from each other.

Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas appear to confirm romance after being spotted holding hands, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/rSoekTqUxS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 29, 2025

Ana De Armas Thought Tom Cruise Was Too Intense?

Meanwhile, reports claimed that Cruise and de Armas dated for about eight months before they called it quits. However, it seems that the decision was not mutual.

Yahoo! claimed that de Armas was the one who ended the relationship because she thought Cruise was just too intense.

A source alleged that Cruise has been telling his friends that he dumped de Armas because they are not on the same level. However, the actor's pals aren't convinced.

'But he was desperate to marry her, so everyone knows he's the one who got dumped. He was too intense for her, and now he's back at square one,' the source said.

Cruise and de Armas were first linked to each other earlier this year following a series of public sightings. However, it remains unclear if they were ever romantically involved with each other.

As for Affleck and de Armas, the actors dated briefly before calling it quits in 2021.