Ana de Armas has finally broken her silence about her short-lived romance with Tom Cruise, and she's not holding back.

The Knives Out actress admitted that while being pursued by the Top Gun actor was 'flattering', the whirlwind nature of their relationship left her feeling 'overwhelmed' and struggling to escape the constant public scrutiny that follows them.

Their romance, which reportedly began in February while they prepared to co-star in the upcoming sci-fi film Deeper, became one of the most discussed Hollywood pairings of 2025. But now, sources close to De Armas say the actress ended things after realising the pressure that came with dating one of the world's most famous men.

Behind Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise's Breakup

Cruise and de Armas' connection reportedly began on set, where their chemistry was 'instant'. Within weeks, the two were spotted together on lavish outings, from helicopter rides over Italy to romantic yacht getaways in Menorca. The pair even allegedly went house-hunting in Vermont, fueling speculations that things were getting serious fast.

Then the public sightings of the two ceased for a long time. Earlier reports shared that De Armas 'dumped' Cruise for 'micromanaging' her with his hectic career schedule and controlling behaviour, which left little room for her independence. Sources said the actress wanted some space for herself, something Cruise reportedly struggled to accept.

Shortly after she was spotted hanging out with friends at a concert, it seems De Armas had put the 'cool-off' rumours to rest.

However, insiders revealed that the breakup caught Cruise completely off guard. Sources close to the actor said he felt 'blindsided' and 'betrayed' by De Armas, especially since there had been rumours of an engagement. At 63 years old, Cruise is said to have been devastated by the split, fearing he may never find love again.

Ana de Armas on Tom Cruise Romance: 'Didn't Feel Right'

Now, sources close to De Armas are responding to Cruise with a sentiment that aligned with the previous course of their relationship in the media.

Despite the glamour of dating one of cinema's biggest stars, Star reported that De Armas felt that something about the relationship 'didn't feel right'. The couple's 26-year difference, combined with Tom's intense lifestyle and fame, made it hard for her to see a future together.

'Ana has a lot going on in her career right now, and she needed to put herself first'.

Sources say she made the difficult decision to step away before things became more complicated. While she admired Cruise's 'flattering' passion and dedication to their relationship, the actress reportedly told friends that she needed to 'reclaim her space' and focus on her work, especially as filming for her upcoming projects continues later this year.

Friends say she's 'relieved' to be out of the spotlight and is taking time to enjoy her independence.

Meanwhile, those close to the actor say he is 'still crazy' about De Armas but ultimately understood her decision.

'He wanted it to work, but he knows what it's like when the pressure becomes too much', said an insider.

Having lived through highly publicised relationships with Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes, Cruise reportedly recognised the toll fame can take on someone still adjusting to life in the limelight.