Tom Hanks once again took to social media to update fans about his health while being quarantined and battling COVID-19 with his wife Rita Wilson.

The "Forrest Gump" star took to Twitter to give some good news about their conditions. He said they "feel better" two weeks after they first experienced symptoms of the disease. The actor initially shared on Instagram that he and Wilson both experienced body pains and colds, while his wife had fever and chills. He has not had any fever thankfully.

In the same tweet, Hanks reminded others about the importance of staying home for those who are not sick to avoid contracting the disease. He also talked about self-isolation to stop the spread for those who have COVID-19.

"Sheltering in place works like this: You don't give it to anyone - You don't get it from anyone. Common sense, no?" Hanks wrote and included a few words of encouragement and positivity.

"Going to take a while, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts...this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out. Hanx," he concluded.

Wilson, on the other hand, proved that she is feeling better by crushing some beat from Naughty by Nature's "Hip Hop Hooray." She shared a video of herself rapping to the track. She even created a quarantine tracklist on Spotify to keep herself entertained and preoccupied.

Hanks' health update comes after his older sister shared that he is not doing great while battling the deadly disease. Sandra Hanks Benoiton, who lives in Pordenone province in Italy, said that she talked to her brother and was told that "he's not great, but still okay." She expected as much given that Hanks is human after.

Hanks and Wilson are still in Australia where they had tested positive for COVID-19. The actor was working on Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis Presley biopic in the country when he contracted the disease.

Wilson and Hanks are among the publicly confirmed Hollywood celebrities who tested positive for COVID-19. Idris Elba and Olga Kurylenko confirmed on social media that they are also on quarantine as they battle the disease.

