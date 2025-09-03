Tom Holland has revealed a surprising ambition beyond his Hollywood career — the Spider-Man actor wants to open a free school in London that he says will 'rival any private school in the country'. Speaking about his plans for the future, Holland said his lifelong goal is to build an institution with world-class facilities that would be completely free for families who cannot afford private education. The project would be developed under The Brother's Trust, a charity founded by his parents Nikki and Dominic, and run by the entire Holland family.

Holland explained that education is at the heart of his vision, stressing that he hopes to create opportunities for young people who otherwise may not have access to high-quality schooling. 'I'd like to build a school with the best facilities that any school in London can offer, but is totally free', he said, adding that this is the ultimate aim of his charity work. The Brother's Trust has previously raised funds through high-profile campaigns and events, supporting smaller charities that often struggle to gain recognition.

While Holland is currently filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day and starring in LEGO's Never Stop Playing campaign, he emphasised that his future plans are about giving back. He said he feels 'blessed' in his acting career and is determined to use his platform to make a real difference. If realised, the free London school could become one of the most significant education projects led by a UK celebrity, directly challenging the dominance of private institutions.