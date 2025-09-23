Simon Cowell has gone viral after his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show left viewers baffled by his unusual clapping technique. The 65-year-old music mogul was welcomed through the show's famous 'Spirit Tunnel', where staff line the corridor to cheer on celebrity guests. While Billy Zane and Penn Badgley's entrances went viral for their charisma, it was Cowell's stiff, mantis-like clapping that stole the spotlight. Fans quickly took to social media, comparing the movement to a robot, a seal and even 'baby T-Rex arms'.

Despite the mockery, Cowell appeared to enjoy the segment, telling Hudson he thought it was 'the best way of coming onto a show' and even asked if he could 'steal it' for America's Got Talent. The clip has since been viewed millions of times, sparking memes and debates across X/Twitter. But others were quick to remind critics that Cowell suffered severe injuries in a 2020 electric bike accident, breaking his back in three places and undergoing surgery to insert a steel rod. The accident caused nerve damage, which some fans suggested may explain his clapping style.

Simon Cowell arriving to The Jennifer Hudson Show set. pic.twitter.com/djXfQ6FdUs — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 22, 2025

Ah, yes. My hands. My normal, human hands. We must clap with my normal, human hands. Congratulation. https://t.co/sF6eZBHDJX — Dan (@leathergregory) September 22, 2025

Something is off and I can’t put my finger around it. Idk how to explain it but why does he look like someone’s wearing him 😭 pic.twitter.com/I984RptJv5 — Yagami (@Darkweb3yagami) September 22, 2025

Why he clap like a T rex pic.twitter.com/KsTgOyPfbq — Vet (@Trenchings) September 22, 2025

So many people that don't understand or know that Simon was in a serious motorcycle accident that almost left him paralyzed. https://t.co/J331uAZUNl — Ford News (@FordJohnathan5) September 23, 2025

A man that spent his whole career telling people they’re not good enough too shy to do a lil dance! https://t.co/bxOeRHWbCX — girly&wordly (@Brieyonce) September 22, 2025

Cowell has previously admitted to being shy and socially awkward, describing small talk as 'torture'. Yet on Hudson's show, he appeared in good spirits, dressed in his trademark black T-shirt and jeans, and eager to repeat the tunnel walk. For many viewers, the viral clip was a reminder not only of his enduring awkward charm but also of his remarkable recovery since doctors once feared he might never walk again.