Anne Hathaway had a dramatic moment on set this week after taking a tumble while filming The Devil Wears Prada 2 in New York. The Oscar-winning actress, 42, was spotted reprising her role as Andy Sachs when she lost her footing on a steep stone staircase, crashing down in a pair of towering silver-studded heels. Crew members rushed to help as Hathaway, clutching a half-eaten bagel, landed on the steps. Photos showed her laughing off the mishap despite a broken heel on her right sandal, before assuring onlookers that she was fine.

The fall appeared unscripted, but Hathaway recovered quickly and returned to filming in a checked long-sleeve top and pleated mini skirt — a nod to her character's stylish wardrobe. The highly anticipated sequel sees the return of Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton, and Stanley Tucci as Nigel, nearly two decades after the original film became a cultural phenomenon. Early plot details suggest Andy has risen to become a magazine editor, only to find herself pulled back into Miranda's world when Runway faces new challenges.

While Hathaway's on-set stumble drew attention, it also served as a reminder of the real-life hazards behind the glamour of Hollywood. Fans have been eagerly awaiting news of The Devil Wears Prada 2, and the images of Hathaway brushing off her slip only underline the resilience of both actress and character. The film is slated for release in 2026, with expectations high for another dose of sharp fashion and even sharper drama.