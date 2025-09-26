Hip-hop producer Metro Boomin has been cleared of all claims in a civil rape case brought against him in Los Angeles. A jury found that the artist, real name Leland Tyler Wayne, was not liable of four causes of action filed by Vanessa LeMaistre, whom he allegedly sexually assault in 2016. The case, which centred on accusations of sexual battery and related claims, concluded with the jury siding in Metro's favour on Thursday, 25 September.

In a statement released through his lawyers, Metro Boomin expressed relief at the verdict, describing the lawsuit as a 'shakedown' motivated by 'greed'. He said, 'I'm grateful and thankful to God that I can finally put all of this nonsense behind me'. The 32-year-old producer reflected on the toll of the legal battle, citing 'a long list of losses' to his reputation, finances and career opportunities during the year-long process. He also highlighted its impact on his family, noting that he has legal guardianship of his younger siblings and that the allegations caused them significant distress.

Metro also used his statement to thank his attorneys, the judge and jury, and to acknowledge the wider issue of false accusations. 'Peace and love to all of the actual victims out there as well as the innocent and accused', he said. While LeMaistre's legal team expressed disappointment at the outcome and signalled a possible appeal, Metro stressed his determination to move forward. 'I would never do what she accused me of to anyone', he said. 'I'm relieved that the truth came out in court.'