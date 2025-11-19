Hilary Duff has been left stunned after Frankie Muniz resurfaced a decades-old claim about their Agent Cody Banks casting. The remark landed in Los Angeles earlier this month when Duff learned that Muniz blamed her mother for a fallout that began when both were teenagers.

Duff, who now lives a settled life with her three children and a busy career, never expected fresh noise around a film she made at 15. Yet a single podcast moment dragged old pressure back into view and revived what one insider calls her long-buried 'teenage trauma'.

Sources say Duff did not see it coming. She rarely engages with past drama, which made the sudden attention feel even sharper.

Bigmouth Frankie Muniz Ruined Hopes of a Reunion

Muniz reignited tension after claiming he once wanted Kristin Kreuk for the female lead in Agent Cody Banks, only for Duff's mum to allegedly secure the role for her daughter behind his back. Industry insiders say Muniz's claim immediately destroyed any chance of a friendly reunion with Duff, who shared the screen with him in 2003.

One source says the moment hit Duff hard, explaining, 'Hilary was blindsided'. The source adds that Duff, who now balances family life with steady acting and business commitments, had 'zero interest in revisiting teenage trauma'.

Her calm routine rarely shifts, which made renewed scrutiny from an old co-star feel unwanted and disruptive.

Frankie Blamed Hilary's Mum for Their Friendship Fallout

Muniz and Duff first crossed paths as rising teenage stars. Duff shot Lizzie McGuire for Disney Channel in 2001, while Muniz fronted Malcolm in the Middle on Fox from 2002. Their careers often overlapped, and Muniz even appeared as himself on Lizzie McGuire, which helped build what he once described as a close friendship.

That history resurfaced after Muniz spoke on The Joe Vulpis Podcast last month. He revealed that he has not spoken with Duff in the 22 years since they filmed Agent Cody Banks, adding that their relationship collapsed after what he called interference by her mother, Susan Duff.

Muniz claimed that 'We became really, really good friends. We had a really great relationship for a long time'. However, he said that everything changed after an encounter with Susan Duff, whom he referred to as 'the epitome of a stage mom'.

According to Muniz, he told Susan about his then-upcoming film Agent Cody Banks. He said she later secured the lead female role for Hilary, allegedly pushing aside Kristin Kreuk in the process. Muniz recalled Susan telling him, 'Guess what? We're going to be spending the summer together ... she's doing "Cody Banks" with you ... They signed the contract last night'. Muniz remembered thinking, 'The movie you knew nothing about yesterday?'

The story spread quickly again after fans shared those comments online, prompting Duff's surprise and discomfort.

Frankie is Just Using Hilary

A separate insider believes Muniz is chasing visibility, saying, 'Frankie loves attention. He's using her name because no one asked what he's doing lately'. Muniz recently said he would 'love to catch up'. That gesture fell flat with those close to Duff.

The insider adds, 'She's not returning that call. Not now. Not ever'.

Duff prefers distance, privacy, and stability. Fresh drama around an old teen film sits far from her priorities, and she has no plans to reopen a chapter she closed years ago.