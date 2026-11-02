A homeless US military veteran who stepped in to help a Red Baron worker after a viral grocery store prank has now received an extraordinary show of generosity himself. Luke Oakenshield, whose GoFundMe campaign for the employee attracted hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations, has seen supporters rally around him after learning about his own difficult circumstances. A separate fundraiser organised by a friend has raised nearly $60,000 (£44,600) to help him rebuild his life.

The campaign for Oakenshield was organised by his friend Dom Certalic on 29 October 2026, following revelations that the veteran was homeless and sleeping in his car. As of 2 November, the fundraiser had collected $60,405 (£45,025) towards its $70,000 (£52,500) target.

Who Is Luke Oakenshield? Homeless Veteran Behind the Fundraiser

Oakenshield came to public attention after launching a fundraising campaign for Walt Z, the Red Baron worker whose confrontation with a social media prankster went viral. Despite experiencing financial difficulties of his own, the veteran decided to help someone he believed deserved support after being humiliated while trying to do his job.

According to Certalic's fundraising appeal, Oakenshield had been struggling following relationship problems and a period without work. He was reportedly living in his car and facing considerable financial pressure when he decided to establish the campaign for Walt.

Update on the Red Baron guy, and it gets better.



The man who started that GoFundMe, Luke Oakenshield, is a military veteran who's been homeless and sleeping in his car. A friend had to loan him $20 a few days ago just so he could move it. He still tracked Walt down and made sure… — Kevin Rich (@KevinRich) October 31, 2026

'I had to loan Luke $20 just three days ago so he could move his car, which is also his home right now,' Luke's friend wrote.

According to Certalic, Luke was more concerned about Walt being bullied than drawing attention to his own struggles, despite also dealing with PTSD.

The separate fundraiser aims to help the veteran secure accommodation, obtain more reliable transport and address outstanding debts. Certalic described his friend as someone who had continued putting other people's needs ahead of his own despite facing significant hardship.

Social Media Users Praise Luke Oakenshield's Generosity

News of Oakenshield's circumstances prompted an outpouring of support online, with social media users praising his decision to help Walt while dealing with homelessness himself. This prompted others to help him as well.

'I donated to the Luke, the military vet who began the fundraiser!' one commenter wrote.

Some commenters encouraged others to contribute to his new fundraiser, while others suggested that the Red Baron worker should consider returning the kindness shown to him. The development has also touched many Americans, inspiring messages of unity and support.

'THIS is the true American way. THIS is the true humane way. THIS is what having a true moral compass looks like,' one commenter wrote. Another added, 'Incredible story. I'm so proud to be an American.'

The response highlights how Oakenshield's decision to help a stranger has resonated with people following the original incident. His circumstances have also prompted supporters to recognise that the person organising a fundraiser can sometimes be struggling just as much as the individual receiving the donations.

How the Red Baron Worker Was Targeted in the Viral Apple Pay Prank

Oakenshield's original fundraising effort began after footage emerged of Walt being approached by a content creator while stocking frozen pizzas at a grocery store in Michigan. The prankster asked the worker for the time before playing a sound effect resembling an Apple Pay transaction, making it appear as though a $10 (£7.47) payment had been made. There is no evidence that an actual payment took place.

Walt initially appeared confused before becoming increasingly frustrated as the prankster continued. He explained that he was struggling to pay his mortgage while supporting four children and was already working beyond his expected hours.

The footage resonated with viewers, many of whom criticised the decision to turn a working father's financial difficulties into online entertainment. Oakenshield launched his GoFundMe campaign, titled 'Support a Harassed Red Baron Worker', on 27 October 2026. By 2 November, it had raised approximately $750,000 (£562,000) from more than 21,000 donations towards its $900,000 (£675,000) target.

The Instagram account associated with the prank, reportedly operating under the handle @thea.ctiveworld, appeared to have been deactivated following the backlash. However, the account's disappearance does not independently establish the identity of the person responsible for the stunt.