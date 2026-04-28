A profound shift in the US labour market is redefining the American dream as 62 per cent of adults now navigate their careers without a bachelor's degree.

With US higher education costs reaching record highs, a staggering 71 per cent of the population now questions the financial viability of a four-year programme. This scepticism has birthed a new era of skills-based hiring, where employers prioritise technical mastery and vocational certifications over traditional academic credentials.

According to the latest 'Indeed high-paying jobs list', the glass ceiling for non-graduates has shattered. In 2026, candidates are successfully securing six-figure salaries in sectors ranging from cybersecurity to logistics, proving that high-paying jobs without a degree are no longer the exception but a robust feature of the modern economy.

Indeed's job site has identified several roles where salaries can reach six figures without a degree.

The Shift Towards Skills-Based Hiring

The rise of 'skills-first' hiring has been driven by labour shortages and the escalating cost of higher education.

In practice, employers are placing greater value on demonstrable ability than on academic credentials. As a result, roles in industries such as construction, technology, and transport are increasingly accessible to non-graduates.

According to career data, many high-paying positions value hands-on experience over formal higher education, particularly when technical expertise is essential. This shift has widened access to lucrative careers, particularly for those willing to pursue vocational training or specialised certifications.

Information Systems Manager: $96,173

Information systems managers are responsible for overseeing IT infrastructure, ensuring that networks, servers, and software systems run smoothly. They manage teams of technicians, coordinate cybersecurity measures, and align technology with business goals.

While many in the field hold computer science degrees, extensive experience in IT support or systems administration can suffice. Certifications such as CompTIA Security+, Cisco CCNP, or Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert are often valued as much as formal education.

The role is both strategic and technical. Managers must anticipate future needs, budget for upgrades, and ensure compliance with data protection regulations. With businesses increasingly reliant on digital infrastructure, demand for skilled managers continues to grow.

Fire Chief: $105,377

Fire chiefs lead entire fire departments, overseeing personnel, budgets, and emergency response strategies. They are responsible for setting policies, coordinating training, and ensuring communities remain safe.

Though some pursue degrees in fire science or public administration, extensive firefighting experience and vocational training can qualify candidates. Leadership, crisis management, and community trust are central to the role.

Fire chiefs often rise through the ranks, starting as firefighters and progressing to supervisory positions. Their salaries reflect both the responsibility of managing life-and-death situations and the administrative demands of running a public service.

Product Manager: $105,434

Product managers oversee the lifecycle of products, from conception to launch. They coordinate teams of engineers, designers, and marketers, ensuring that products meet market needs and deliver value.

While many enter the field through business or engineering degrees, hands-on experience in product development, project management, or sales can lead to this role. Strong communication, strategic thinking, and market awareness are essential.

Product managers often act as the 'voice of the customer', balancing technical feasibility with commercial viability. In fast-moving industries such as technology, their ability to adapt quickly can determine whether a product succeeds or fails.

Senior Engagement Manager: $97,921

Engagement managers nurture client relationships after contracts are signed. They handle billing, invoicing, and resource allocation, ensuring expectations are met and projects remain on track.

Extensive experience in account management, social media, or customer success roles can substitute for a degree. Travel and interpersonal skills are often required to maintain client trust.

The role demands diplomacy and problem-solving. Engagement managers must balance client demands with internal resources, often acting as the bridge between customers and technical teams. Salaries reflect the importance of maintaining long-term business relationships.

Radiation Therapist: $85,921

Radiation therapists administer cancer treatments, working closely with oncologists and nurses. They ensure machines function correctly, calculate doses, and maintain patient records.

Certification programmes or associate degrees in radiation therapy provide entry routes, making this a healthcare career accessible without a bachelor's degree.

The role requires precision, empathy, and resilience. Radiation therapists often form close bonds with patients undergoing long-term treatment, making emotional intelligence as important as technical skill. With cancer treatment demand rising, job security is strong.

Computer Network Architect: $129,566

Network architects design and build communication networks, from local systems to cloud infrastructure. They research emerging technologies, present plans to executives, and oversee implementation.

Though many employers prefer degrees, long-term networking experience, combined with certifications such as Cisco CCNA or CCNP, can secure this role. Salaries reflect the technical expertise required.

Network architects play a critical role in digital transformation, ensuring businesses remain connected and secure. Their work underpins everything from e-commerce platforms to financial systems, making them indispensable in the modern economy.

Senior Real Estate Manager: $133,871

Real estate managers oversee properties such as apartment complexes or commercial buildings. They manage maintenance, tenant relations, and rental income.

Entry-level roles in property management can lead to senior positions. Certifications in real estate or facilities management enhance prospects, but proven operational success is often the key.

Senior managers often handle multimillion-dollar portfolios, negotiating leases, coordinating renovations, and ensuring profitability. Their salaries reflect the scope of their responsibilities and the financial impact of their decisions.

Technical Program Manager: $133,848

Technical program managers coordinate complex projects, often in software or engineering. They manage teams, resolve technical issues, and oversee product development.

Candidates without degrees can progress through technical roles, gaining certifications and leadership experience. The role demands both technical knowledge and organisational skill.

Program managers must balance deadlines, budgets, and stakeholder expectations. In industries such as aerospace or software development, their ability to deliver projects on time and within scope is highly valued.

Owner-Operator Driver: $210,396

Owner-operators run their own trucking businesses, transporting goods independently or leasing services to companies.

While no degree is required, drivers must obtain a Department of Transportation Motor Carrier registration number. Experience in commercial driving and business management is crucial.

High earnings reflect the risks and responsibilities of entrepreneurship. Owner-operators must manage logistics, vehicle maintenance, and regulatory compliance. For those willing to take on the challenge, trucking offers one of the most lucrative non-degree career paths in America.

Opportunity Beyond Academia

These nine careers demonstrate that formal education is not the sole gateway to success. With vocational training, certifications, and years of practical experience, individuals can achieve six-figure salaries in diverse fields.

As Indeed notes, 'Many of these opportunities are great for those who did not follow a traditional educational path.' The broader lesson is clear: while universities remain valuable, the modern labour market increasingly rewards those who can demonstrate competence, adaptability, and initiative.

As more employers embrace skills-based hiring, the value of a bachelor's degree continues to be weighed against the tangible benefits of experience and specialised certification.

For the 62 per cent of Americans without a degree, the message is clear: resilience, adaptability, and a commitment to vocational excellence are the new keys to the executive suite.