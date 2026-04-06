Tori Spelling and four of her children were taken to the hospital after a car crash in southern California that police say left multiple people injured. The incident, described as involving a driver allegedly running a red light, has once again placed the actor's family life under harsh and unwelcome scrutiny.

Collision In Temecula Draws Emergency Response

Authorities in Riverside County confirmed deputies were dispatched to a two-car collision in Temecula at around 5:45pm local time on Thursday, 2 April. The city sits roughly 80 miles from Los Angeles, underscoring how far removed this was from the controlled environments of studios and sets. On arrival, officers found both vehicles with visible damage.

Spelling, 52, was behind the wheel, driving four of her children along with three of their friends. According to reports first published by TMZ, the other driver was allegedly speeding and ran through a red light before striking Spelling's vehicle. That account has not been contradicted by authorities, though no arrests were made at the scene.

All occupants were assessed roadside before being transported to the hospital in three separate ambulances.

Injuries Reported But No Arrests Made

Those taken to the hospital, including Spelling and the children, were treated for a range of injuries, said to include cuts, bruises, contusions, and concussions.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirmed that everyone involved was evaluated at the scene, but offered little further detail about the cause of the crash or the condition of those injured.

Footage obtained by TMZ shows Spelling speaking with a police officer at the roadside, a moment that captures the disorientation that often follows incidents like this. The actor appears composed, though the circumstances suggest anything but calm.

A representative for Spelling later confirmed the crash. There has been no extended public statement from the actor herself so far.

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A History Of Paparazzi With No Clear Boundaries

Spelling is a mother of five, sharing her children Liam, 19, Stella, 17, Hattie, 14, Finn, 13, and Beau, 9 with her former partner Dean McDermott. Four of those children were in the car at the time of the crash, alongside their friends.

There is also a history that complicates the picture. Spelling was involved in another car accident in 2011 while driving her two eldest children to school, according to TMZ. It was just after her pregnancy check when a photographer started chasing her.

At the time, she said she had been attempting to evade a paparazzo who continued taking photographs even after the crash. 'Tori is really shaken up, but she and the kids are doing fine,' her representative said then.

'Paparazzi chased me w/the kids 2school. I was trying to get away from him and had a pretty big accident ... 10 school moms chased him away. Wht will it take? Someone dying for paparazzi to stop? Going to dr now to check on baby. I think its just shock,' she tweeted in 2011.

A group of mothers chased the paparazzo away until Spelling got the help she needed.

The investigation into the crash remains limited in public detail. Without an arrest or formal charges, the narrative may settle into the background as just another incident on a crowded news cycle.