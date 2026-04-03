Kelly Osbourne, 41, and hairstylist Kiinicki were spotted getting cosy at a London after-party last week, fuelling speculation that the television personality may be dating her close friend just days after reports emerged that she had ended her engagement to Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson, 49.

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Kelly and Sid had been engaged since last July, when Wilson proposed at what turned out to be Ozzy Osbourne's final Black Sabbath concert. The Black Sabbath legend died just weeks later, making the engagement bittersweet from the very moment it was announced. The couple, who share a three-year-old son also named Sidney, had been close friends for more than two decades before they began dating in 2022.

Reports of their split surfaced last week, with a source telling Heat Magazine that the relationship had been strained for some time. 'Kelly and Sid had been facing challenges in their relationship for some time,' the insider said. 'They tried to make it work, particularly for the sake of their child, but ultimately, they decided that separating was the best thing to do.'

Cosy London Night Out

The former couple were last photographed together at the Grammy Awards in February. Shortly after the split was reported, attention shifted fairly quickly to Kiinicki, a hairstylist who uses they/them pronouns and identifies as queer, and who has been a consistent presence on Kelly's social media for some time. Fans had already clocked them long before any headlines appeared.

What sharpened the speculation was an outing in London last week, when both were spotted at the after-party for mutual friend Lily Allen's West End show West End Girl at the London Palladium. The gathering moved to the Broadwick Hotel in Soho, a venue not exactly known for its low-key atmosphere. According to an onlooker, the pair made very little effort to keep things quiet.

'They were all over each other all night and were not trying to hide it,' the witness said. 'Taking selfies on Kelly's massive tripod with this really bright backlight. It was very clear Kelly and her pal share a close friendship, even wearing matching crochet beanies. They were hardly subtle about it and were chatting with Lily together. You can tell Kelly relies on them as they never left her side, and if they ever did, Kelly would follow.'

Matching crochet beanies. Matching selfie set-ups. And, as it turns out, matching tattoos. The pair recently got identical hand inkings of a crescent moon and a tooth. The symbolism is anyone's guess, but the sort of gesture that tends to mean something whether or not either party is prepared to say so publicly.

What Social Media Reveals

Kelly has since offered a small but telling window into her domestic life with Kiinicki. She posted a photograph of herself and Kiinicki in bed with baby Sidney, all three wearing nappies on their heads. 'Little man has conjunctivitis, so we are entertaining him,' she wrote alongside the image. It is an oddly disarming picture, the kind that speaks less to romantic intent and more to something settled and familiar. Given everything Kelly has endured over the past year, that familiarity appears to count for rather a lot.

She also shared a separate cosy snap of the two of them on Instagram, the sort of post that under different circumstances might pass without comment. Given the timing, it drew attention immediately.

It bears noting that neither Kelly nor Kiinicki has confirmed any romantic relationship. The claims of an intimate connection rest almost entirely on one anonymous onlooker's account and a pattern of social media activity, so the romance rumours should be treated with caution until either party addresses them directly.

What is harder to dispute is that Kelly is navigating an extraordinarily difficult period with someone firmly by her side. She lost her father last summer, a grief that no engagement or new arrival can fully absorb. Her relationship with the man who proposed to her on that same night subsequently fell apart. And now she is photographed in Soho hotel rooms with a close companion whose presence on her Instagram has grown markedly in recent months.

Whether Kelly Osbourne and Kiinicki are dating remains, for now, unconfirmed. What seems considerably harder to argue is that whoever Kiinicki is to her, the connection is not superficial.