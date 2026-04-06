Britney Spears has reportedly been 'spurned' by music bosses in California after quietly sounding out a showbiz comeback, with industry figures said to be wary while she faces a DUI case in Newbury Park and pursues legal action against a former bodyguard she accuses of hacking her private accounts.

DUI Case Hangs Over Britney Spears Comeback Talks

Any hope of a clean Britney Spears comeback is now entangled with the details of her arrest in Newbury Park earlier this month. According to the report, police responded to calls about an erratic driver in a black BMW 430i on the US 101 freeway near the Ventura–Los Angeles county line.

Spears was described as the sole occupant of the car and was subjected to field sobriety tests at the roadside. She was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Officials have said that further chemical test results are still pending, and prosecutors have not yet decided whether to file charges.

A court appearance has been scheduled for 4 May.

In a statement quoted by OK!, a representative for the singer called it 'an unfortunate incident that (was) completely inexcusable'. The same spokesperson said Spears 'is going to take the right steps and comply with the law.'

'Hopefully, this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time,' the representative added.

One source told the outlet that people around her are 'hoping this moment could be pivotal', and that they want her in 'rehab or a program to help her get to a better place'. They warned that 'without intervention, the pattern of behavior may continue', and said friends and family are 'praying she goes into treatment'.

Meanwhile, one unnamed music industry source told the OK!, 'Executives are hesitant to deal with Britney right now. There have been conversations, but the response has not been encouraging, given the instability surrounding her recent behavior. She has basically been spurned.'

Another insider suggested that her attempts to mend relationships are hitting the same wall. 'She reached out hoping to rebuild bridges, but people are cautious about committing to a comeback at this stage,' they said.

Legal Fight With Ex‑Bodyguard Deepens Strain On Britney Spears

Alongside the stalled career talks and the is embroiled in a separate legal dispute with former bodyguard Thomas Bunbury. Through her lawyer, she has issued a cease‑and‑desist letter accusing him of accessing her personal devices and iCloud account without her permission after his dismissal last summer.

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The letter, as described by OK!, alleges that Bunbury's actions violated both state and federal laws and broke a non‑disclosure agreement he had signed while working for her.

Spears claims she found herself locked out of her own accounts on multiple occasions and believes the former employee may have been responsible.

Her legal team is demanding that any material obtained be deleted and that Bunbury disclose whether any files were shared with third parties, warning that she will report the matter to authorities and seek charges if he does not comply.

A legal source quoted in the piece said, 'The allegations are serious and, if proven, could expose him to significant liability. She is seeking clarity on what was accessed and whether anything was distributed.'

Another insider said the alleged breach had taken a personal toll on the singer, commenting, 'She feels deeply violated and wants accountability. This has only added to the stress she is already under.'

At the time of writing, Bunbury had not issued any public response in the reporting provided, and the piece makes clear that the hacking allegations have not been independently confirmed.

Whereabouts of Britney At The Moment

The 44‑year‑old star has been largely absent from mainstream pop in recent years. According to OK!, she has recently approached key figures behind the scenes about returning to the spotlight, only to be met with caution.

At the same time, she is dealing with the aftermath of an arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence and with allegations that ex‑employee Thomas Bunbury accessed her devices and Apple iCloud account without consent after being dismissed in August.

Her sons Sean, 20, and Jayden, 19, are expected to spend more time with her as part of what the representative described as an 'overdue, needed plan' to support her wellbeing. A second insider claimed her team is now 'increasingly unified' in believing she needs a structured programme and 'consistent support and oversight to help her move forward in a healthier direction'.