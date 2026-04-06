Saturday Night Live has delivered a scathing parody of Bryon Noem following explosive allegations that the husband of former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem engaged in an online 'bimbofication' fetish.

During the 4 April 2026 Weekend Update segment, cast member Sarah Sherman appeared at the desk sporting lopsided balloon breasts and pink biker shorts, a direct jab at Daily Mail photographs allegedly showing the 56-year-old insurance executive posing in inflatable prosthetics.

Co-anchor Michael Che set up the bit by telling viewers that Noem's husband had been 'chatting with women online while wearing gigantic inflatable boobs as part of a bimbo fetish,' Newsweek reported.

The sketch comes just weeks after Kristi Noem was removed from her post at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), replaced by Markwayne Mullin. While the Noem family has claimed they were 'blindsided' by the reports, the late-night comedy show spared no one, weaving in references to the former Secretary's controversial admission of killing her dog, Cricket.

SNL Sketch Mocks Bryon Noem's 'Balloon Breasts'

'Michael, my eyes are up here,' Sherman told Che, before pointing to the sides and adding, 'my nipples are out here.' She went on to dare the audience to 'find one thing that's comical about this whole situation' and to 'kink shame me on national TV about my insane clown juggalos and my tiny teeny little bike shorts.' At one point, she called the prosthetic chest her 'bimbo bazongas' and turned to the crowd, asking what 'liberal New York' had to say about 'a conservative man's bloobs.'

Ashley Padilla appeared later in the sketch as Kristi Noem, carrying a shotgun. When Sherman's Bryon asked his on-screen wife what she thought of his 'sweater puppies,' Padilla cocked the weapon and replied, 'Did someone say puppies?' The line referenced a passage from Noem's 2024 memoir No Going Back: The Truth on What's Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward, in which she described shooting her 14-month-old wirehaired pointer, Cricket.

Co-anchor Colin Jost reportedly broke during Sherman's delivery.

'Bryon Noem Raises Security Questions'

The sketch landed days after the Daily Mail published an investigation citing hundreds of text messages allegedly exchanged between Bryon Noem, 56, and three women involved in 'bimbofication,' a subculture in which performers use saline injections to dramatically enlarge their breasts. According to the report, Bryon, an insurance executive and rancher, paid the models thousands of dollars over several months.

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One of the women, 28-year-old Lydia Love, told The Times she had been speaking with Noem regularly. 'This is a conservative family who publicly shares values that are entirely opposite to what's happening behind closed doors,' she said, the Daily Beast reported.

Photographs published by the Daily Mail appeared to show Bryon in a flesh-coloured crop top with two balloons stuffed underneath, the knots positioned to mimic nipples. A second image showed him in tight green leggings and a stretched white top. His face was visible in both.

A representative for Kristi Noem said she was 'devastated' by the report. 'The family was blindsided by this, and they asked for privacy and prayers at the time,' the statement read. President Donald Trump, asked about the matter by the Daily Mail, said: 'I feel badly for the family if that's the case, that's too bad. I haven't seen anything. I don't know anything about it.'

National security analysts quoted by the same outlet warned that the activity could have left Kristi Noem exposed to blackmail during her time at the Department of Homeland Security. She was removed from the role on 5 March and replaced by Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin. Reports of her dismissal cited multiple factors, among them an alleged affair with adviser Corey Lewandowski and her handling of anti-ICE protests in Minneapolis in January, during which two US citizens were killed by federal agents.

Bryon and Kristi Noem met in high school and married in 1992. They have three children: Kassidy, 31, Kennedy, 29, and Booker, 23. However, with SNL bringing the 'balloon breast' row into the mainstream cultural conversation, the political and personal fallout for the South Dakota family continues to expand.