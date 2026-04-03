Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her Tucson, Arizona home on 31 January, and now a legal expert claims Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos may be sitting on evidence that points to a motive very different from the celebrity ransom theory put forward by her daughter, Today host Savannah Guthrie. The 84-year-old's disappearance, and the ransom notes that followed, have turned a family tragedy into a case that is under intense public scrutiny but still short on clear answers.

For context, Nancy Guthrie was reported missing by her family on 1 February after she failed to appear for a virtual church service, something relatives said was out of character. In the chaotic early days of the search, the Guthries received multiple ransom notes. Some were swiftly dismissed as hoaxes, but at least two prompted a response from the family and are still being treated as potentially genuine. That confusing mix of real and fake communications has fed competing narratives about why Nancy was taken and what the kidnapper actually wanted.

On the Today show, Savannah Guthrie spoke candidly about the flood of ransom messages and her fear that her own profile had made her mother a target. 'There are a lot of different notes, I think, that came. And I think most of them, it's my understanding, are not real,' the 54-year-old told viewers, before adding that she believes 'the two notes that we received that we responded to' are likely authentic. She also recalled phoning her brother Camron, who suggested their mother had been 'kidnapped for ransom', possibly connected to Savannah's status as a national television personality.

Savannah told the programme she initially recoiled at the idea. 'I said, "What?!" It sounds so — how dumb could I be — but I said, "Do you think because of me?" He said, "I'm sorry, sweetie, but yeah, maybe."' That moment has framed much of the public conversation since, inviting the assumption that Nancy Guthrie was taken primarily because of her daughter's fame and perceived wealth.

Sheriff Nanos, though, has been careful not to endorse that version of events. Speaking to NBC News, he said investigators 'know why he did this' and described the kidnapping as 'targeted', but quickly qualified that by saying they are not '100% sure of that'. He then issued a broader warning that undercut any suggestion this was purely a celebrity-driven crime. 'It'd be silly to tell people, 'Yeah, don't worry about it. You're not his target.' Don't think for a minute that because it happened to the Guthrie family, you're safe.'

Those apparently mixed messages have prompted sharper scrutiny from outside observers. Legal expert Chad D Cummings, speaking to The Irish Star on behalf of Cummings & Cummings Law, argued that the public is now being presented with what he called 'competing realities' about the Nancy Guthrie case. Watching Savannah's interview, he said several of her remarks 'call into question the veracity or accuracy of earlier statements by law enforcement'.

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Sheriff Nanos And The Motive Behind The Nancy Guthrie Case

In Cummings' view, the accounts given by Savannah Guthrie and Sheriff Nanos are not just slightly out of sync but fundamentally at odds. 'In the interview, Savannah told the country she fears that her fame caused her mother's kidnapping and that this is her brother's position,' he said. 'But Sheriff Nanos told NBC the crime was targeted but warned the public that the suspect could strike again and that no one should feel safe. We cannot lose sight of this contradiction — the two positions are incompatible and indicative of competing realities.'

He then laid out the logic starkly. 'If Nancy Guthrie was taken because her daughter is a national television personality, the crime is specific to the Guthrie family, and the risk to the residents of the Catalina Foothills is near zero. Nanos knows this,' Cummings argued. 'His refusal to confirm the celebrity motive while simultaneously hinting at it suggests that he has evidence to suggest a different motive — one which has not been shared publicly.'

Confusion Over Ransom Notes And Public Warnings In Nancy Guthrie Search

The ransom notes sit at the centre of that confusion. Savannah Guthrie has tried to draw a line between the obvious fakes and the two messages her family took seriously. Law enforcement, for its part, has acknowledged their existence and addressed them in outline, but has given little away about their contents or how they fit into the broader evidence.

Cummings is openly critical of that fragmented approach. 'In a competent investigation, the family, law enforcement, and the press operate from a shared set of facts,' he said. 'In this case, they operate from three separate sets of facts.' It is an unusually blunt assessment of a live kidnapping inquiry and reflects the degree to which this case has drifted into a haze of part-information and televised emotion.

None of the emerging theories about why Nancy Guthrie was abducted has been formally confirmed, and key details about the kidnapper's identity, the authenticity of the ransom demands and the precise motive remain undisclosed. Until investigators either rule out or substantiate the celebrity ransom angle, and explain why they have been warning that no one in the area should feel safe, every version of events, from Savannah's heartbroken fears to Sheriff Nanos' guarded hints, has to be treated with caution and, as Cummings implies, more than a pinch of scepticism.

Nothing in the public record so far settles the question of why an 84-year-old woman vanished from her Tucson home, only that the people trying to find her do not yet appear to be telling the same story.