Nicola Peltz appeared to draw a pointed line between her own Easter celebrations and those of the Beckhams on Sunday, 5 April, sharing on Instagram that she and husband Brooklyn Beckham spent the holiday away from his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, as the family rift continues to play out in public.

It has been more than two months since Brooklyn Beckham published a lengthy, six-page statement in which he said he did not want to reconcile with his family. In that post, he alleged he had faced 'endless attacks' from David and Victoria Beckham and accused them of trying to 'ruin' his relationship with Nicola Peltz.

The claims have never been publicly addressed in detail by his parents, but they have undeniably coloured how subsequent social media moves by any of the parties are interpreted.

Nicola Peltz And Brooklyn Beckham Mark Easter On Their Own

On Easter Sunday, Nicola Peltz posted a carefully composed photograph to her Instagram grid: two overflowing baskets, one blue and one pink, stuffed with chocolate, flowers and other treats. She added a simple caption wishing her followers a 'happy easter.'

There was no mention of the Beckhams, no tag for Victoria Beckham or David Beckham, and no wider family tableau.

So a public Easter celebration that did not acknowledge them at all will inevitably be read by many as a quiet but deliberate signal that they are doing just fine without the Beckham clan.

The timing was hard to ignore. Nicola's post landed just hours after Victoria Beckham had shared her own Easter haul from Miami, where the Beckham family were celebrating together. Side by side, the two feeds told two sharply diverging stories about the same holiday.

Victoria Beckham's Easter And The Beckham Family Dynamic

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Earlier on Sunday, Victoria Beckham had uploaded photos of a very different Easter scene. Surrounded by meticulously arranged gifts and personalised hampers, she posed in pyjamas, smiling in front of a spread that included Cadbury's Mini Eggs Easter eggs with each family member's name printed on them and a shopping bag full of wrapped presents.

The baskets were labelled for David Beckham, their daughter Harper, sons Romeo and Cruz, and their girlfriends Kim Turnbull and Jackie Apostel. Brooklyn Beckham did not appear in the line-up, and there was no sign of Nicola Peltz either.

Victoria Beckham's caption matched Nicola's in one respect: she also wished her followers a 'Happy easter!!!.' It was the guest list that really told the story. While no one from the Beckham camp has explicitly said Brooklyn is unwelcome, the consistent absence of his name from family posts is difficult to dismiss as accidental at this point.

The Beckhams had more to celebrate in Miami than just chocolate eggs. Over the weekend, David Beckham officially opened Inter Miami CF's new Freedom Park Stadium. Victoria and the children attended the ceremony before the match between Inter Miami CF and Austin FC, turning the launch into a family milestone.

Alongside photographs from the day, Victoria Beckham wrote, 'What an incredible night last night!!! We couldn't be prouder @davidbeckham watching you turn your dream into reality inspires us all every day x.' She tagged Romeo, Cruz, Harper, Jackie Apostel and Kim Turnbull, adding, 'We love you so much!!!' Again, Brooklyn Beckham's name was missing.

Cruz Beckham, posting separately, reinforced that sense of unity. In a tribute to his father, he wrote, 'Dad I really couldn't be more proud of you, you have inspired me every day to be a better human and have consistently proved that as long as you work as hard as you can you can achieve your dreams. And today you have made history once again, Vamos Miami, see ya tonight.' Brooklyn was, once again, absent from the picture, at least publicly.

A Family Feud Played Out Through Nicola Peltz And Brooklyn Beckham's Feeds

The estrangement between Brooklyn Beckham and his parents has, to a remarkable extent, been mapped out via Instagram.

Brooklyn's lengthy statement, accusing David and Victoria Beckham of trying to undermine his marriage to Nicola Peltz, remains the most explicit account of the fallout.

The Beckhams, for their part, have opted for silence on the specifics, choosing instead to present a united front in posts that conspicuously exclude their eldest son.