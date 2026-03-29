Britney Spears was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving in Ventura, California, in the early hours, with sources close to the singer telling OK! that the 44-year-old had been pushed to breaking point by weeks of bitter conflict with ex-husband Kevin Federline over their two sons.

The arrest followed what had briefly seemed to be a genuine turning point in Spears' strained relationship with Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19. The boys live with Federline, 47, in Hawaii and had reportedly spent more time with their mother late last year, partly in response to the backlash over Federline's memoir You Thought You Knew. To many observing the family's long and complicated history, it appeared, for once, that something was genuinely changing.

What Triggered the DUI Arrest in Ventura

Officers pulled Spears over after observing erratic driving from a BMW convertible, noting swerving, sudden braking and an absence of working tail lights. She was booked at the Ventura County Sheriff's Office at around 3 a.m. and spent nine hours in custody before her release. Reports indicated she was visibly distressed throughout the booking process, crying frequently, and a mystery substance was found in the vehicle, though its precise nature has not been confirmed.

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A close friend speaking to OK! described the weeks before the Ventura incident as defined by 'intense rows and emotional confrontations with Kevin.' The source was unequivocal that this went well beyond any ordinary co-parenting dispute. 'It has been a sustained and exhausting emotional battle that has left her feeling isolated and cut off from her boys just when she believed she had finally repaired that relationship,' they said.

A second source described the deterioration as nearly overnight. Once the boys returned to Hawaii, the connection Spears had rebuilt appeared to dissolve rapidly, and she grew increasingly convinced that forces outside her control were shaping how her sons saw her. 'That combination of feeling misunderstood and at risk of losing them again created an intense wave of anxiety and emotional distress that became very difficult for her to manage,' the source told the publication.

Federline's Public Claims Deepened Spears' DUI Crisis

Part of what those close to Spears describe as a 'profound betrayal' centres on Federline's public statements about her behaviour. In interviews, he claimed she was drinking heavily and using substances, and was explicit about the gravity of his concern. 'I don't want this to be another Whitney [Houston]. I don't want this to be an Amy Winehouse situation,' he said.

He also alleged, 'My opinion – the trips to Mexico are to get drugs from Mexico, pills, all kinds of different drugs and alcohol on top of that... flying them back to her house.' Federline added, 'Can't sue the truth, man... sorry,' and said, 'If I have to be the bad guy to try and get help for my son's mother, then I'll be the bad guy, right. Because I'm standing on a mountain of truth.'

Those close to Spears say the allegations landed especially hard given the financial history between them. 'Britney experienced those allegations as a profound betrayal, particularly in light of the years she has spent financially supporting Kevin and providing for the boys' lives,' one source said. The fear that the public attacks were permanently damaging her sons' perception of her, combined with a deep sense of being publicly mischaracterised, reportedly pushed her to a level of distress that her inner circle found genuinely alarming.

Spears had reportedly entered 2026 with real purpose. Friends told OK! she had been intent on making the year about her children, an ambition that followed her reported sale of her music catalogue for $200 million and her active support of Jayden's budding career in music.

Her manager, Cade Hudson, addressed the situation directly in the aftermath of the arrest. 'Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time,' he said. 'Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue plan to set her up for success for her well-being.' Hudson also indicated that her sons were planning to spend time with her again, a detail that, depending on how things unfold from here, may matter more to Spears than anything else.