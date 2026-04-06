A wedding planner linked to the Rhode Island venue at the centre of viral fan speculation has officially denied that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will marry there on 13 June, knocking down one of the most widely circulated rumours about the couple's planned nuptials.

The denial was posted to the planner's social media account and amplified by the entertainment account Buzzing Pop on 6 April. 'Sorry to let you all know, Taylor is not my bride [that] weekend,' the planner wrote, addressing fans who had begun treating the date as effectively confirmed.

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Swift, 36, and Kelce, 36, announced their engagement in August 2025. Neither the singer nor the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has publicly confirmed a wedding date, venue or guest list, and representatives for the couple have not commented on the latest round of speculation.

The denial from the planner is the most direct on-the-record rebuttal to the June 13 claim to date, The Express Tribune reported.

How the Rhode Island June 13 Rumour Started

Speculation centred on 13 June after fans pointed to Swift's well-documented attachment to the number 13, which the singer has repeatedly described as her lucky number. The date falls on a Saturday, prompting theories that the couple had quietly secured a summer ceremony around it.

Attention turned to Rhode Island because of Swift's Watch Hill estate, officially named High Watch and widely known as Holiday House. The 11,000-square-foot oceanfront mansion in Westerly was purchased by the singer in 2013 for $17.75 million (£13.9 million), paid in cash, and has hosted her celebrity Fourth of July gatherings as well as visits from Kelce.

Recent online posts named a specific local planner and venue as the alleged hosts of the ceremony. That planner has now publicly distanced herself from the claims, stating that Swift was not booked as a client for the weekend in question and that the rumours circulating online were inaccurate.

The Ocean House, a five-star hotel near Swift's property, has separately denied earlier reports that the singer had bought out another couple's reservation to make room for her own wedding.

No Confirmed Date for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Despite months of speculation about possible locations, designers, and timing, the couple has kept the details of its wedding planning out of public view. A summer 2026 ceremony has been widely rumoured but never confirmed by either party or their representatives.

Swift and Kelce went public with their relationship in autumn 2023, after the singer attended a Chiefs home game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The couple announced their engagement on a joint Instagram post in August 2025, captioned: 'Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.'

The wedding planner's denial is the latest in a series of rumoured details publicly disputed in recent months. Online claims about specific vendors, dress designers, and officiants have repeatedly surfaced and been knocked back, reflecting the level of public attention on one of pop culture's most closely watched couples.

For now, fans are no closer to a confirmed date. The Rhode Island weekend that had been treated as a foregone conclusion in some corners of the internet is, according to the planner at the centre of it, simply another booking that will not include Taylor Swift.