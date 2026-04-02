Khloé Kardashian has revealed that she still suffers 'nightmares' about Lamar Odom's near‑fatal 2015 drug overdose in Nevada, describing the ordeal as 'absolute hell' in the new Netflix documentary Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, released globally this week.

For context, Kardashian's relationship with Lamar Odom once sat at the centre of the Kardashian media machine. The pair married in 2009 after a whirlwind romance and became reality TV fixtures before their relationship unravelled under the weight of Odom's drug use and infidelity. By the time he was found unconscious at a Nevada brothel in October 2015, they were already estranged, and divorce proceedings were underway, but Kardashian put the legal split on hold to take charge of his medical care as he fought for his life.

The Netflix film revisits that crisis point in unflinching detail, and according to an insider quoted by In Touch, Kardashian's decision to participate was far from straightforward. 'A lot of people in Khloé's world were shocked she took part in this show,' the source said, adding that she agreed for two reasons. First, she 'does still care about Lamar' and understood how important it was to him to tell his 'full, uncensored story' with her backing. Second, and perhaps more starkly, she 'desperately needed closure for herself.'

Read more Lamar Odom - What Happened ? Here's What We Know About His Overdose Survival and Fallout Now Lamar Odom - What Happened ? Here's What We Know About His Overdose Survival and Fallout Now

Lamar Odom Documentary Forces Khloé To Relive Trauma

The insider claims Lamar Odom's overdose and the years of addiction that led up to it have left a psychological scar that has not faded, despite the Kardashian star's carefully curated image of resilience. The source says Kardashian 'still suffers nightmares over Lamar's drug use' more than a decade after they split.

The 'terrible chain of events' in Nevada remains central to that trauma. Odom was discovered unresponsive at the Love Ranch South brothel in Crystal, Nevada, and was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition. The source describes how he 'came so close to death and then the mess with his subsequent addiction battle and then their divorce' combined into a sustained emotional assault. 'All this took a terrible toll on her self-esteem, and she's had that PTSD hanging over her ever since,' the insider said.

Kardashian, who was then in her early thirties, spent months at Odom's bedside as he learned to walk and speak again, even as their marriage was effectively over. She has previously spoken about signing medical consent forms and making decisions that spouses usually only confront in old age. The Netflix project, which seeks to chart Odom's rise, collapse, and recovery, inevitably pulls those memories back into the spotlight.

Not everything made it into the finished cut. According to the same source, Kardashian held back several painful details. 'There were a lot of stories she could have shared in this doc that she held back on, out of respect to him and because they're still too upsetting to share,' the insider said. The relationship, they added, 'put her through absolute hell and the worst part is that she'll never recover.'

Why Lamar Odom's Wounds Cut Deeper Than Tristan's Cheating

After the divorce from Lamar Odom was finalised, Kardashian attempted to rebuild her personal life. In August 2016, three months after filing for divorce from Odom for a second time, she began dating NBA player Tristan Thompson. Their relationship produced two children and an entirely different strain of public humiliation.

While Kardashian was nine months pregnant with their daughter True, now seven, reports emerged that Thompson had been unfaithful. Further cheating scandals followed, culminating in the revelation that he had fathered a child with another woman while still in a relationship with Kardashian. The couple finally split in 2021, though they maintain a co‑parenting relationship and later welcomed a second child, son Tatum, now three, via surrogate.

The insider quoted by In Touch draws a sharp line between the chaos of life with Odom and the betrayal she experienced with Thompson. 'Even though Tristan put her through a different kind of hell with his cheating and lying, the wounds run deeper from her time with Lamar,' the source said, 'not least because she considered him the love of her life before it all fell apart at the seams.'

Netflix has not released viewing figures, and neither Kardashian nor Odom has publicly elaborated on the In Touch claims beyond what appears in the documentary itself. Without direct comment from them, much of the emotional framing rests on unnamed sources, and should be read with that in mind. What is clear, however, is that nearly eleven years after Lamar Odom collapsed in Nevada, Khloé Kardashian is still, in part, living with the fallout.