Tori Spelling explained why she defended Brian Austin Green on social media after his ex-wife, Megan Fox, accused him of trying to paint her as an absent mother to their children.

The actress spoke up about her admiration for her "Beverly Hills 90210" co-star and talked about the man that he has become. She reminisced on their years working together and how he has matured a lot from the 16-year old she first met on the series.

"He is! He is one of the best dads I ever met," Spelling replied when asked by Extra TV's Rachel Lindsay why she called him "one of the best parents I know" on social media.

"I'm so proud of the human he's become, watching him go from a 16-year-old boy to the man he is now, and he always put his children first — we love him," she added.

Spelling took to Instagram some days back to share a selfie of herself, Green, and Jennie Garth while she reminisced on their years together in "90210."

"Standing by these two for decades I've watched them both grow into such amazing humans. We are all parents now. And, Jen and Bri are the best parents I know," she captioned the snap.

Her post comes after Fox criticised Green for sharing a photo of their youngest son on social media. She then accused him of trying to paint her as an absent mother and he is the "dedicated dad of the year."

As for Spelling's interview, the conversation turned to Green being a good parent after she and Garth shared a few details about what they will talk about in their "90210MG" podcast. Aside from behind the scenes and the audition process, they will also spill some secrets about the off-camera romances.

"Let's just put it this way. You never know what's going to come out of our mouths, so I'm pretty sure we'll say stuff we shouldn't be talking about," Garth teased.

They admitted that it will be difficult to rewatch and talk about "Beverly Hills 90210" with Luke Perry gone. Spelling remembered him as someone who had a "fun spirit and humour."

"He was a total jokester, and those will maybe be fun memories to share that people don't know," she said.

They also shared their support for Shannen Doherty who is battling Stage 4 breast cancer. Garth said she checks on the "Charmed" alum from time to time and acknowledged that she has a "really tight-knit support group." Spelling marveled at Doherty being a "fighter" and at her "ability to be so candid while sharing her experience." They both shared their hope to see her soon.