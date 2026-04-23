The killing of Celeste Rivas Hernandez has taken a far more troubling turn after authorities confirmed disturbing autopsy findings, including a missing eye and a severed finger bearing a tattoo linked to David Anthony Burke, also known as D4vd. Investigators say she died from multiple penetrating injuries, with the report released this week offering a clearer, and deeply unsettling, picture of the violence she endured.

The case has drawn national attention as new details surfaced ahead of a scheduled court hearing on Thursday. For Rivas' family, the latest revelations have been overwhelming. They say the graphic nature of the report has reopened wounds that had only just begun to close and heal.

The family has now decided they will not attend upcoming court proceedings, choosing instead to grieve in private as the investigation continues.

Autopsy Reveals a Violent End

Authorities confirmed that Rivas suffered multiple penetrating injuries, a term used to describe repeated wounds caused by sharp objects. The report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office also noted the absence of a left eye and a missing finger, which investigators believe may be crucial in identifying those responsible.

According to a post detailing the medical examiner report by journalist Lauren Conlin, the detail about the severed finger bearing a 'Shhh' tattoo linked to D4vd has raised new questions about possible connections in the case. The information spread quickly online, fuelling speculation and unease.

CELESTE RIVAS HERNANDEZ AUTOPSY, from the ME's Report:



"Body Examination:



I observed the decedent’s posterior head and torso lying prone, in a body bag inside the front trunk of a Tesla. Her head was oriented towards the north. She appeared of indeterminate age and ethnicity… https://t.co/a3pXZm4uSM pic.twitter.com/8UmQdauj0M — Lauren Conlin (@conlin_lauren) April 22, 2026

The autopsy findings include multiple penetrating injuries, mutilated fingers, dismembered bilateral arms and legs and a partially skeletonised head with an absent left eye. Investigators say the level of violence described is rare, even in serious homicide cases.

Family Overwhelmed by Graphic Details

Read more Celeste Rivas Hernandez Real Cause Of Death: Chilling Autopsy Details Released in D4vd Murder Case Celeste Rivas Hernandez Real Cause Of Death: Chilling Autopsy Details Released in D4vd Murder Case

For Rivas' family, the release of the autopsy report has been devastating. They described the findings as 'horrible' and deeply traumatic, saying they were not prepared for the level of detail made public.

As reported by CNN, Rivas' injuries were extensive and consistent with a prolonged and violent attack. The confirmation of multiple wounds has made it even harder for the family to come to terms with her final moments.

They have asked for privacy and urged the public to respect their grief. Close relatives said the details have left them unable to face the court proceedings tied to the case.

Decision to Step Away from Court

The family's absence from Thursday's hearing reflects a shift in how they are coping. They said attending would force them to relive the most painful parts of Rivas' death.

Based on a report from TMZ, relatives said they were 'devastated' after reading the autopsy report, which they described as 'horrible and gruesome,' and felt emotionally unprepared to face the accused, D4vd, in court. For them, stepping back feels like the only way to begin healing.

Celeste's parents, Jesus and Mercedes, will also not attend the hearing on Thursday. Their decision underscores the emotional strain behind high-profile cases, where legal timelines often move faster than the people living through the loss.

Autopsy Findings Finally Released

The report was only made public on Wednesday, even though Celeste's cause and manner of death had already been determined on 9 December. The delay followed a prior court order initiated by the Los Angeles Police Department, which prevented the Medical Examiner's Office from releasing its findings.

In a separate TMZ report, Dr Odey Ukpo expressed his gratefulness that the autopsy findings could finally be released. Ukpo added that it is 'unfathomable' for Celeste's family to have waited months to learn what happened to their daughter.

He also stressed the importance of transparency in such reports. While acknowledging the need to present difficult and graphic evidence, Ukpo said the public release is not just about 'accountability' but also about 'social justice and prevention.'

A Case that Continues to Unfold

The investigation into Rivas' death remains ongoing. Authorities have not shared every detail, but they confirmed that evidence from the autopsy will play a central role in the case.

The link involving the tattoo has added another layer of complexity. It may help establish connections or timelines that were not clear before.

The motive remains unclear. Burke pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of first-degree murder with special circumstances, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years old and mutilating human remains. According to LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman, prosecutors allege the 21-year-old American singer had a 'sexual relationship' with the victim and 'killed her when she threatened to expose his criminal conduct' and damage his musical career.

For now, the focus remains on seeking justice while recognising the emotional cost carried by those left behind. The story of Celeste Rivas Hernandez is no longer only about a crime. It is about a family trying to make sense of loss in the face of unimaginable violence.