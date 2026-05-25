The scandal surrounding E4's hit reality series Married at First Sight UK (MAFS UK) has deepened after a former groom broke his silence over allegations of sexual abuse and institutional silencing.

Already reeling from an explosive broadcasting watchdog fallout, the reality TV franchise is facing intense scrutiny after the anonymous participant accused production staff of suppressing safety complaints to protect the show.

Read more MAFS UK Bride Threatened with Acid Attack by On-Screen Husband Now Considering Legal Action Against Producers MAFS UK Bride Threatened with Acid Attack by On-Screen Husband Now Considering Legal Action Against Producers

The latest whistleblowing account points to an alleged culture of negligence, with claims that serious allegations of sexual violence were minimised by the very teams responsible for participant welfare.

BBC Panorama Investigation Exposed Sexual Assault in MAFS UK

A damning BBC Panorama investigation has sent shockwaves through the British entertainment industry after exposing harrowing experiences endured by female participants on MAFS UK.

In the exposé, two of the former brides alleged they were raped by their on-screen husbands during the filming process, with one alleging that her on-screen partner threatened her with a physical acid attack if she exposed the abuse. Meanwhile, a third participant detailed a separate non-consensual sexual act.

Following the exposé, Channel 4 pulled all ten past series of MAFS UK from its streaming platforms and reportedly scrapped the upcoming season that had been scheduled to air in September.

The scandal has also escalated beyond the television industry as the Metropolitan Police have formally intervened, urging potential victims to come forward.

Former Groom Claims He Was Silenced After Producers Dismissed Sexual Assault

Following the bombshell report, the crisis surrounding MAFS UK deepened further after a former groom broke his silence. In an exclusive interview with The Mirror, the anonymous participant alleged that he was also sexually assaulted during filming of the series.

The former groom claimed his underwear was 'forcibly ripped off' by an aggressive co-star after a night of heavy drinking, despite repeatedly saying 'no'. He said he eventually escaped and locked himself in a separate room inside the production property.

According to his account, the incident was quickly reported to staff, but he felt deeply let down by the response. He alleged that a welfare producer downplayed the incident at the airport the following morning, attributing the behaviour to intoxication before asking, 'Can you not bring it up on TV?' He recalled responding sarcastically, 'I'm okay. Thanks for asking.'

The participant said he initially agreed to stay quiet and trusted the welfare team. However, his frustration grew when production allegedly encouraged him to remain in the experiment despite the seriousness of the incident.

He then escalated the matter to a senior welfare officer, but his fears were completely dismissed because he 'wasn't scared for his life' and the matter wasn't considered serious. The participant stated that he felt a clear gender bias dictated the muted response, asserting, 'if I was a girl and we had this conversation, it would be treated completely differently.'

The former groom said he decided to break his silence after watching the report about the other victims, 'It's only after seeing what happened and hearing other people speak out that I thought, okay, I'll say something,' he explained.

Channel 4's Statement

Channel 4 has responded to the allegations made by female participants, though it has not yet addressed the former groom's claims.

The broadcaster said it 'strongly refutes any claim to the contrary' and insisted that when welfare concerns were raised, 'prompt and appropriate action was taken based on the information available at the time.' It also stated that MAFS UK operates under some of the 'most comprehensive and robust welfare protocols in the industry.'

CPL Productions Denied Allegations

Meanwhile, CPL Productions, which produces the show for Channel 4, has strongly defended its handling of participant welfare. As reported by The Guardian, lawyers for the company said action was taken immediately once a participant stated she felt unsafe. They also maintained that 'gold standard' welfare protocols, including background checks and daily check-ins, were enforced throughout filming.

Lawyers representing the accused male participants have also denied all allegations of sexual violence and intimidation.