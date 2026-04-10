In a video obtained and published by TMZ, 27-year-old professional cornhole American athlete and quadruple amputee murder suspect, Dayton Webber, is seen 'snorting' drugs before firing his gun at a window.

Webber was accused of killing 27-year-old Bradrick Michael Wells, whose remains were found by a resident a few hours later after the shooting on the side of a road in Charlotte Hall, Maryland, in March. Webber was later arrested and charged with first-degree and second-degree murder.

Dayton Webber 'Snorts Drugs' Before Firing Gun

The quadruple amputee accused of fatally shooting a man in his car last month has been described as 'pretty wild,' as a recently surfaced video—now viral as it appears to show him 'snorting drugs' before firing a gun.

In a video recorded in July last year, Webber is seen doing a 'headstand' against a wall before an off-camera individual assists him in 'snorting' a substance from a dollar bill. It is widely assumed that the athlete was taking drugs. After 'snorting,' he then eagerly moves towards an open window, lifts a semi-automatic rifle, and fires into the night.

Dayton Webber's Crime

Webber was arrested on 23 March 2026 in Charlottesville, Virginia, and was charged with first-degree and second-degree murder, as well as assault and firearm offences for fatally shooting Wells.

Details of the incident state that on the night of Sunday, 22 March 2026, Webber was allegedly driving a vehicle in La Plata, Maryland, with Wells in the front passenger seat and two witnesses in the back. Key witnesses reportedly claimed that a heated argument broke out, saying it was over a stolen firearm, and Webber allegedly shot Wells twice in the head.

After killing Wells, Webber asked the backseat passengers to help him remove Wells' body from the car. They refused, exited the vehicle, and alerted the police. Webber then drove off with the body still inside.

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A few hours later, Wells' body was found by a resident in a yard on Newport Church Road in Charlotte Hall. The quadrouple amputee suspect reportedly drove following the shooting.

Police tracked Webber to a hospital in Charlottesville, Virginia, where he was seeking medical treatment. He was arrested there and later extradited to Maryland.

According to the outlet, the pro cornhole player was also a gun aficionado and doesn't deny shooting Wells. His lawyers argue that Webber shot Wells twice in the head in an act of self-defense. Despite this, Webber was denied bail and is currently behind bars in Charles County Detention Center in La Plata, Maryland. Webber is due in court on 6 May.

Who is Dayton Webber?

After his arrest, many came to know Webber for his crimes, but he was once a light of hope for those who had a disability. On his Instagram bio, it reads 'Quad amputee that sees no limits.' Webber was born without arms and legs due to a severe infection in infancy, but despite this, he became a professional cornhole player in the American Cornhole League.

Because of his skills and determination, he gained wide recognition in the media and local events, and he was widely celebrated until the shocking shooting incident. Since then, old videos of him holding and firing a gun have circulated online, including the recent 'snort and fire' video.

Webber's ex-girlfriend also broke her silence, saying she wasn't the least bit surprised by the serious allegations. Adding that Webber has an 'angry dark side.' She also confirmed that she dated Wells after she ended things with Webber, who was aware of their relationship.