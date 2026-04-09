A Hawaii jury has found anaesthesiologist Dr. Gerhardt Konig guilty of attempted manslaughter in the cliffside attack on his wife during what was meant to be a birthday celebration.

The 47-year-old Maui doctor closed his eyes and bowed his head when the verdict was read on Wednesday, following more than eight hours of jury deliberations. He faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced on 13 August.

After over eight hours of deliberation, a Hawaii jury found Dr. Gerhardt Konig guilty of attempted manslaughter for allegedly trying to kill his wife on her birthday, despite his claim of self-defense. pic.twitter.com/0lTCVKJB82 — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) April 9, 2026

The conviction came after nearly three weeks of testimony in a Honolulu courtroom, with the case turning on a single FaceTime call that tore his family apart.

Son's Testimony Proved Decisive

The prosecution's case hinged on testimony from Emile Konig, the defendant's 19-year-old son from a previous marriage. He told jurors his father called him via FaceTime at 10:42 a.m. on 24 March 2025, just minutes after the attack on the Pali Puka Trail in Oahu.

'He would not be making it back to Maui and to take good care of the younger kids, and that Ari, my stepmom, had been cheating on him, and that he tried to kill her,' Emile testified.

This brave young man right here, Emile Konig deserves all the praise & recognition.

After trying to kill his stepmother, his selfish father #GerhardtKonig facetimed him to tell him that his stepmother had cheated, confessed to trying to kill her and that he is going to jump off… pic.twitter.com/QfOqeejNye — Ivanka Gog (@GogIvanka) April 1, 2026

When Emile asked about splatters on his father's shirt, Gerhardt replied, 'Oh, it's just her blood.'

Gerhardt denied making the confession, insisting he told his son, 'She said I tried to kill her.' The jury believed the son.

Emile referred to his father only as 'the defendant' throughout his testimony. He now lives with his stepmother, Arielle, and his two younger half-brothers and hasn't spoken to his father since the attack.

Attack on Her 36th Birthday

Arielle Konig, a nuclear engineer, testified that her husband asked her to pose for a cliffside selfie before grabbing her forcibly by the arms and pushing her toward the edge. When she threw herself to the ground to resist, he produced a syringe and told her to hold still.

The attack only stopped when two hikers happened upon the scene. Arielle recalled screaming, 'Please help, he's trying to kill me,' and said her husband 'froze' when the witnesses arrived. She crawled away while covered in blood.

Prosecutors said Gerhardt then beat his wife with a rock as many as 10 times, leaving her with severe scalp lacerations and facial scarring.

Infidelity and Obsession

The couple had been attempting to repair their marriage after Gerhardt discovered 'flirty' WhatsApp messages between Arielle and a male colleague in December 2024. She characterised it as an 'emotional affair' that never became physical.

Prosecutor Joel Garner told jurors Gerhardt was 'obsessed' with the affair and had devised a plan to kill his wife on the treacherous trail to avoid a costly divorce.

What Happens Next

Defence attorney Thomas Otake said he plans to appeal the verdict. His client maintained throughout the trial that Arielle attacked him first and that he acted in self-defence, but the jury rejected his claims.

Gerhardt will remain at the Oahu Community Correctional Centre until sentencing.

Arielle filed for divorce in May 2025 and has full custody of the couple's two young children.

Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm called the verdict 'a good day for the good guys' in a statement following the conviction.