British Airways is facing a backlash after refusing to let a teenage boy with Tourette's syndrome board his flight, sparking a heated debate over safety rules, disability rights and how far airlines should go to accommodate passengers with neurological conditions. The 13‑year‑old was reportedly heard shouting 'bomb' inside the airport, leading authorities to fear he could have a dangerous device in his bag.

The teenager's parents criticised British Airways over their decision and said they had informed the airline ahead of time about their son's condition.

What Happened at the Gatwick Airport?

Mason Entwistle, 13, his parents, Martyn and Gemma, and other family and friends booked a British Airways flight from Gatwick to Spain. After being denied entry to the plane, the trio, together with Mason's one‑year‑old sibling, were forced to book with another airline.

While speaking with The Sun, Martyn accused British Airways of discrimination and said that his 13-year-old son was left feeling distraught following the incident. Mason reportedly apologised to everyone and was crying on the floor after the airline didn't allow them to board their flight.

According to his parents, British Airways had been made aware of Mason's diagnosis. His mum, Gemma, also had her son's diagnosis letter with her, and Mason wore a disability lanyard at the airport. Due to this Tourette's syndrome diagnosis, Mason has tics and makes involuntary sounds and movements. His parents believe their son has been saying 'bomb' involuntarily.

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British Airways Denies Criticism Allegations

However, British Airways personnel insisted they did not refuse the teenage boy from boarding the flight because they were trying to discriminate against him. Rather, they said they simply wanted to ensure that everyone was safe on their way to Spain. As with all other airports around the world, any form of bomb threat or joke is not allowed.

'Sir, today you've been refused travel only based off of security and the safety and welfare of other customers, yourselves, and our cabin crew...because of the threats made on multiple occasions up at the gate and down at the aircraft. We have to take it incredibly seriously,' the duty manager said.

British Airways has since offered the family a refund on their flights. A spokesperson for the airline also reiterated that their decision had nothing to do with Mason's condition. Still, Martyn could not believe what happened to his son at the airport. He said his wife and Mason wanted to go home, but he insisted they push through with their trip.

'I don't want him thinking "I can never go on holiday". It's about principle. I want to take him on holiday, he deserves to go on holiday,' he said.

Netizens Divided Over Mason Entwistle Incident

Following the incident, some netizens slammed British Airways over their decision, saying the boy's neurological condition is something he cannot control. Others, however, placed the blame on the parents for not being able to handle their child better.

Some netizens are also questioning why Mason's 'tic word' is 'bomb'. Even though individuals diagnosed with Tourette's syndrome can say one word or phrase repeatedly, they believe the parents should have done something about it.

However, Tourette's syndrome tics can take different forms, including palilalia, or the involuntary repetition of words, phrases or syllables often uttered quickly and in decreasing volume; echolalia, the automatic repetition of words or phrases that someone else uttered; and coprolalia, the involuntary outburst of socially inappropriate or offensive words.