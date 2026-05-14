The Alex Murdaugh crime scene has returned to the centre of national attention after South Carolina's Supreme Court overturned the disgraced lawyer's murder convictions, triggering fresh scrutiny over the deaths of his wife and son and the conduct of jurors during the trial. The dramatic ruling stunned at least one juror who helped convict Murdaugh in 2023, with the juror saying she never believed the court clerk improperly influenced the panel.

Murdaugh, once a prominent attorney from a powerful South Carolina legal family, was convicted of murdering his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and their 22-year-old son, Paul Murdaugh, at the family's Moselle estate in June 2021. Prosecutors argued he killed them to divert attention from mounting financial crimes that threatened to expose years of fraud and theft.

South Carolina Court Overturns Murder Convictions

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In a unanimous ruling, the South Carolina Supreme Court ordered a new trial for Murdaugh after determining former Colleton County Clerk of Court Becky Hill improperly influenced jurors during the original proceedings.

The justices said Hill made comments that undermined Murdaugh's credibility and interfered with his right to a fair trial. According to court records, one juror alleged Hill instructed members of the panel to 'watch him closely' during testimony and 'not be fooled' by the defence's arguments.

The ruling vacated Murdaugh's two life sentences tied to the murders. However, he remains imprisoned after pleading guilty to separate state and federal financial crimes involving the theft of millions of dollars from clients and legal settlements.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said prosecutors intend to retry Murdaugh on the murder charges.

Juror Reacts in Shock to Overturned Verdict

Juror Amie Williams, who helped convict Murdaugh, said she was shocked by the court's decision to overturn the guilty verdict.

'I never felt that the clerk of court was pushing an agenda or trying to push me to come to a certain verdict,' Williams told NBC News. She described the ruling as 'crazy' and said Hill had been 'so gracious' and 'super helpful' throughout the trial.

The Supreme Court's opinion cited another juror who claimed Hill's remarks influenced her decision to convict Murdaugh. Other jurors reportedly remembered comments from Hill but said they did not affect their verdict.

Hill denied intentionally influencing the jury, although she admitted giving jurors 'a little talk' before Murdaugh testified.

Alex Murdaugh Crime Scene Explained

The murders took place on 7 June 2021 at the Murdaugh family's sprawling Moselle hunting estate in Islandton, South Carolina.

Investigators found Maggie and Paul Murdaugh dead near the property's dog kennels. Paul had been shot multiple times with a shotgun, while Maggie was killed with a rifle. Authorities later determined two different firearms were used in the killings.

Alex Murdaugh called emergency services, claiming he had returned home and discovered the bodies. The crime scene quickly became one of the most closely watched murder investigations in the United States.

During the trial, jurors visited the Moselle estate to better understand the layout of the property and the timeline presented by prosecutors.

Kennel Video Became Critical Evidence

One of the prosecution's most important pieces of evidence was a mobile phone video recorded by Paul shortly before the murders.

Alex Murdaugh told the police he wasn't at the dog kennels when his wife and son were murdered.



Without realizing his son took this video right before he was shot featuring Alex Murdaugh's voice in the background.



New trial. Same evidence. pic.twitter.com/6S16NdLcdj — Evan (@daviddunn177) May 13, 2026

The kennel video placed Alex Murdaugh near Maggie and Paul minutes before they were killed. Prosecutors argued the footage contradicted Murdaugh's earlier statements to investigators, in which he claimed he had not been at the kennels shortly before the shootings.

Murdaugh later admitted he lied about his whereabouts but continued to deny killing his wife and son.

The prosecution argued the murders were carried out as Murdaugh faced growing pressure over allegations he had stolen money from vulnerable clients, friends, and his own law firm.