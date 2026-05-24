A 56-year-old Houston attorney has been charged following allegations of animal abuse involving a family dog, according to court documents filed in November 2025. The man, identified in the filing as Steven Swain, is facing a charge of bestiality. He has since been released on bond set at approximately $7,500 (£5,900) and is due to appear in court on Tuesday.

According to court documents cited by FOX 26 Houston, the allegations came to light after Swain's wife reviewed footage from surveillance cameras installed inside the family home during renovation work. The footage allegedly showed behaviour involving the household dog, named Shipley, which she then reported to authorities.

The filing states that the wife told investigators she was certain the person in the video was her husband and that the dog was their family pet.

Officials have not released additional details, and parts of the court documents were not made public due to the sensitive nature of the allegations. So far, there is no further detailed public profile about his career background, law firm, or prior disciplinary record in the reporting.

Is Bestiality Illegal in the US?

Bestiality is illegal in most parts of the United States, but the rules are not fully uniform because criminal law is mainly set at the state level.

At the federal level, there is no single nationwide law that explicitly bans bestiality in all situations. Instead, it is handled through a mix of state laws and, in some cases, animal cruelty statutes. This means whether something is charged as a crime depends on the state where it happens.

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In practice, almost every US state has now criminalised sexual acts involving animals, either under specific 'bestiality' laws or animal abuse legislation. A small number of states used to have legal gaps, but over the past decade most have updated their laws to clearly prohibit it.

This means the laws also vary in how the offence is defined. Some states treat it as a standalone crime, while others classify it under aggravated animal cruelty. In many cases, even attempts or facilitation can be illegal.

In Houston, Texas, bestiality is illegal under state law. It is covered by Texas Penal Code §21.09, which makes it a criminal offence across the entire state, including Houston.

Possible Charges for Houston Attorney

In general cases, penalties can include fines, probation, mandatory counselling, community service and jail time. Jail sentences often range from a few months for lower-level charges to several years for felony-level animal cruelty offences. Some states also require offenders to register under animal abuse registries where they exist, and courts may order permanent bans on owning animals.

In Texas specifically, the law is quite strict. The offence is usually charged as a state jail felony, which typically carries 180 days to 2 years in a state jail, plus fines that can reach up to $10,000 (£7,000+)

In more serious situations, the charge can be upgraded. For example, if the animal is seriously harmed or if the act happens in certain aggravated circumstances, it can become a second-degree felony, which can lead to 2 to 20 years in prison and higher penalties.

If the accused is a professional, such as an attorney, the legal consequences can extend beyond criminal court. Lawyers face disciplinary action from the state bar association, which can include suspension or permanent disbarment. This means they can lose their licence to practise law even if the criminal sentence is relatively limited.

At this stage, Swain is not in jail or in custody, and has been released on bond while the case moves through court. The case remains ongoing, with legal proceedings scheduled to continue in court.