Horrifying new details have surfaced in the D4vd case, with prosecutors alleging the singer cut off two of Celeste Rivas Hernandez's fingers, including her pinky, because one carried a tattoo of his name. The claims form part of the case against 21-year-old David Burke, known professionally as D4vd, who is charged with the murder of the 14-year-old. Her dismembered remains were discovered in the trunk of his Tesla in September 2025.

The latest court filing paints a picture of calculated efforts to erase evidence of their connection after what prosecutors describe as a brutal killing.

The Grim Discovery of the Body

Celeste Rivas Hernandez had been missing since April 2024 when her remains were finally located on 8 September 2025 inside an impounded Tesla registered to Burke in a Hollywood Hills tow yard as reported in a PBS News article. Detectives found a cadaver bag swarming with insects and reeking of decay. It contained her decomposed head and torso, while a second bag underneath held the severed arms and legs.

The autopsy report, unsealed this month, determined she died from multiple penetrating injuries, including stab wounds to her abdomen that damaged her liver and another to her chest. Her body weighed just 71 pounds at the time of discovery and was in an advanced state of decomposition.

Examiners noted that her left ring and pinky fingers had been mutilated, with blue plastic fragments embedded in the cut surfaces, believed to be from an inflatable pool used during the dismemberment as described in an ABC7 article.

The Tattoos and the Alleged Motive

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Investigators had previously noted matching 'Shhh...' tattoos on the right index fingers of both Celeste and Burke. But prosecutors now allege a more sinister reason for the missing digits on her left hand. The ring finger bore a red-ink tattoo of the name 'David', they say.

In the filing, prosecutors state that Burke amputated the left ring and pinky fingers specifically to distance himself from the victim. The digits have never been recovered. The relationship between the pair is central to the prosecution's case. They claim Burke began a sexual relationship with Celeste when she was 13 and killed her to prevent her from reporting the abuse.

To dispose of the body, he allegedly used a fake name, 'Victoria Mendez', to order two chainsaws, a body bag, heavy-duty laundry bags and a blue inflatable pool from Amazon. A shovel was also purchased from Home Depot via Postmates. The dismemberment reportedly took place in his garage. One verified social media account drew attention to the tattoo detail shortly after the documents were released, underscoring the horrifying precision of the alleged act.

Legal Proceedings and Ongoing Investigation

Burke was arrested on 16 April 2026 and charged with first-degree murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and mutilation of human remains. He pleaded not guilty four days later. His lawyer told the court: 'We believe the actual evidence will show David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez' as reported by AP News.

He is being held without bail as the case moves forward.The D4vd case has generated enormous public interest, with Burke named the top trending person on Google searches for 2025 amid the investigation. As of 30 April 2026, the preliminary hearing is under way in Los Angeles, with prosecutors continuing to present evidence of the alleged cover-up.