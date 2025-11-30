Wrestling legend Ric Flair has ignited a firestorm by claiming the late Hulk Hogan's passing was caused by street drugs. His remarks on a podcast quickly went viral, prompting him to issue a clarification amid backlash from fans and the media.

Flair's remarks drew immediate attention not just because of Mr Hogan's legendary status in professional wrestling but also due to the sensitive nature of the claim. The comment left many people stunned, and the topic continues to stir controversy as it contradicts the official cause of death.

Ric Flair Clarifies His 'Street Drug' Remarks

Amid the growing speculation triggered by his claims, Flair took to social media to explain his statements. He said his remarks were based on what he believed to be true from conversations with family members.

The 76-year-old wrestling icon stressed that his interview remarks were never meant to tarnish Hogan's legacy. He reiterated that Hogan was both a friend and someone he deeply respected, adding that he would never intentionally undermine a reputation the late star spent decades building in WWE and the entertainment world.

'There seems to be some controversy over my remarks that street drugs killed Hulk Hogan,' Flair wrote in a post on X. 'I only was repeating what I know to be a fact through family members. After 11 back surgeries, hip replacements, knee replacements, shoulder replacement, and two neck surgeries, I am sure the pain was unbearable.'

He continued, 'A doctor as I know can only prescribe so much pain medication under medical guidelines. I've been told that all they did was to help him not to hurt him. To help him get through the night and the pain.'

There Seems To Be Some Controversy Over My Remarks That Street Drugs Killed Hulk Hogan. I Only Was Repeating What I Know To Be A Fact Through Family Members. After 11 Back Surgeries, Hip Replacements, Knee Replacements, Shoulder Replacement, And Two Neck Surgeries, I Am Sure The… pic.twitter.com/bVIPTgZfGe — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 28, 2025

The Original Interview

Ric appeared on the Double3 Coverage podcast last week and claimed Hulk Hogan died because of street drugs and not just because of a medical condition. He said he talked to his friend the day before he passed and learned that 'what killed him was street drugs.'

'I talked to him the day before he died. I shouldn't say this, but what killed him was street drugs,' Flair said in the interview. 'When the doctor wouldn't prescribe anymore, he was in so much pain. And then when the doctor would not prescribe any more pain medicine, they just couldn't do it. All due conscience, right? So they went and got the drugs off the street.'

He noted that the numerous surgeries Hogan endured throughout his career had inevitably taken a toll on his health. Flair suggested that these procedures left Hogan battling severe, relentless pain in his later years—pain so intense that standard painkillers were no longer enough to bring relief.

Official Cause of Death Contradicts Claims

Meanwhile, despite Flair's claims, Hogan's official documents stated he died on 24 July 2025, at the age of 71, due to 'acute myocardial infarction.' In simple words, his death was ruled natural and caused by a heart attack. It should also be noted that no publicly released toxicology or autopsy report has confirmed drug use or overdose as contributing factors to his demise.