A newly launched government-linked app tied to Donald Trump has sparked widespread attention after reports indicated that qualifying families may receive $1,000 (approx £790) in 'seed money' upon setting up child savings accounts through a new digital platform.

The claims, first detailed in a report by The Mirror, describe a nationwide rollout of the Trump Accounts app as part of a broader financial initiative aimed at encouraging long-term savings for children. The programme positions itself as a blend of public policy and fintech-style onboarding, allowing families to access investment-linked accounts directly from their smartphones.

📱 Welcome to Trump Accounts pic.twitter.com/CnFSuhrLEH — Trump Accounts (@TrumpAccounts) May 28, 2026

Trump Accounts App Officially Launches Nationwide

The Trump Accounts app is now available for download across major app stores following a formal announcement by the US Department of the Treasury. The platform has been developed in partnership with major financial institutions, including BNY and Robinhood, aiming to streamline the creation and management of child-focused investment accounts.

Officials describe the initiative as part of a broader effort to help families build long-term financial stability. The accounts — formally known as Section 530A accounts (tax-deferred child savings vehicles) — are designed for children under 18 and intended to grow over time through contributions and investment returns.

Although the app is already accessible, full functionality will be phased in ahead of the official programme expansion on 4 July 2026. Until then, families can register interest, begin setup, and prepare for activation once contributions and deposits become fully available.

The initiative was established under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, passed last year, and forms part of a wider policy framework aimed at promoting early financial literacy and savings habits.

The @TrumpAccounts app launches today—the main interface for the most historic policy for American families in decades. This app is designed to be accessible for every household, ensuring that even our youngest shareholders can monitor their path to prosperity. While the accounts… pic.twitter.com/UuDrKi9cJR — Treasury Department (@USTreasury) May 28, 2026

How Families May Access the $1,000 Seed Money

According to The Mirror, certain eligible children could receive a government-funded deposit of up to $1,000 (approx £790) once their accounts are activated, described as 'seed money' intended to give children a financial head start.

To participate, families must download the Trump Accounts app and begin the registration process through official government channels. Parents are instructed to complete IRS Form 4547 via TrumpAccounts.gov to initiate account creation. Once submitted, users receive email instructions guiding them through the remaining activation steps.

The Treasury has emphasised that all communication will come exclusively from verified government email addresses, and has issued warnings about scams, noting it will not contact users via phone calls or text messages regarding account activation. Any unsolicited communication of this nature should be treated as fraudulent.

If eligibility criteria are met, the $1,000 (approx £790) deposit is expected to be credited directly into the child's account once the system becomes fully operational. Final disbursement details and verification steps are expected to be confirmed closer to the July 2026 rollout.

Who Qualifies for Trump Accounts and Financial Contributions

Eligibility is broadly defined, with all US children under 18 holding a Social Security number able to open accounts. However, the $1,000 (approx £790) government contribution is reportedly targeted at newborns born between 2025 and 2028.

In addition to the initial deposit, families can contribute up to $5,000 (approx £3,950) annually per child on an after-tax basis. While contributions are not tax-deductible, withdrawals of principal are tax-free, though investment gains may be subject to taxation upon withdrawal.

Employers may also contribute up to $2,500 (approx £1,975) per child within the annual limit. Charitable organisations and certain government entities are permitted to make additional contributions that do not count toward the family contribution cap, potentially increasing overall savings potential.

Digital Savings Model Backed by Major Financial Institutions

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The Trump Accounts initiative reflects a broader shift toward app-based financial management systems. By partnering with institutions such as BNY and Robinhood, the platform aims to provide secure infrastructure for managing long-term savings and investments directly from mobile devices.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described the app in a public statement as a 'groundbreaking new app' that allows families to 'sign up, contribute, and watch their investments grow in value.'

Safety Warnings and Rollout Timeline

Authorities have issued repeated warnings regarding scams during the rollout phase. The Treasury has made clear that official communications will only come from verified government domains and that families should be cautious of unsolicited messages claiming to assist with account activation.

Authorities have issued repeated warnings regarding scams during the rollout phase. The Treasury has made clear that official communications will only come from verified government domains and that families should be cautious of unsolicited messages claiming to assist with account activation.