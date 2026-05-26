A dramatic transformation has put internet personality Clavicular back in the spotlight after the 'manosphere' streamer revealed the physical and emotional effects of stopping testosterone for just four weeks.

Braden Peters, better known online as Clavicular, has built his public image around 'looksmaxxing' — an internet trend focused on maximising physical appearance through intense fitness routines, facial aesthetics and controversial enhancement methods. Over the past year, the streamer has attracted millions of views while documenting his body transformation and promoting extreme appearance-focused practices.

Clavicular's Appearance Shift Leaves Followers Stunned

Now, however, the influencer is drawing attention for a very different reason. After reportedly stopping testosterone use for around a month, Clavicular shared a candid update showing noticeable physical changes and describing the emotional toll the break had taken on him, sparking widespread debate across social media about hormone use and its effects.

The discussion erupted after viral images comparing Clavicular before and after his testosterone break circulated online. The side-by-side photos appeared to show visible changes in muscle mass and overall physique after only four weeks without the hormone.

Clavicular has been off Testosterone for 4 weeks now trying to regain fertility, and people can’t believe how different he already looks 😳 pic.twitter.com/VgG7eLL0nX — KickChamp👑 (@Kick_Champ) May 26, 2026

The influencer, known for displaying an extremely muscular build, appeared noticeably leaner in the newer image. While differences in lighting, posture and camera angles may have influenced perceptions, the images drew significant engagement across social media, with viewers commenting on how quickly his appearance seemed to change.

The revelation quickly gained traction because Clavicular's online identity has long been tied to physical optimisation. His content regularly centres on appearance enhancement, including discussions about testosterone use and controversial 'bone smashing' techniques aimed at altering facial structure.

Why Did Clavicular Stop Taking Testosterone?

According to reports, Clavicular stopped using testosterone after his mother removed his access to the substance. The break reportedly lasted about four weeks.

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The streamer later suggested that fertility concerns were also part of the decision. Medical experts have long noted that long-term testosterone use can affect sperm production because external testosterone may suppress the body's natural hormone signals involved in fertility. Recovery is often possible, although outcomes vary depending on dosage, duration of use and individual health factors.

Clavicular previously stated on the RAWTALK podcast that he began using testosterone at just 14 years old. He said the goal was not height growth but what he described as 'facial masculinisation' and developing a more masculine appearance early in life.

Those comments reignited discussions about the pressures surrounding appearance standards in online communities, particularly among younger male audiences.

'I Was Crying Every Day': Streamer Opens Up About Emotional Effects

The physical changes were only part of Clavicular's update.

The streamer also described severe emotional and personal struggles during the four-week period. In clips shared online, he claimed his testosterone levels had dropped dramatically and said the experience affected his mood, relationships and sexual health.

'I had no test... my d*** didn't work at all... I was literally crying every day,' he said, adding that the situation led to frequent arguments with family members.

Clavicular opens up about his testosterone levels dropping to ZERO after his mom took away his steroids 😳



“I had no test….my d*ck didn’t work at all…I was literally crying everyday” pic.twitter.com/Zhn2FHs1nC — Clippd (@gotclippd) May 25, 2026

His comments align with broader medical discussions surrounding testosterone withdrawal or discontinuation. Specialists note that stopping testosterone therapy can trigger fatigue, mood changes, reduced libido and emotional difficulties while the body attempts to restart its natural hormone production. Recovery timelines vary widely and can take weeks or even months.

Research published in JAMA also found that body composition changes caused by testosterone use may gradually reverse after treatment stops, although the process differs between individuals.

A Controversial Figure Remains Under Scrutiny

Clavicular has remained a divisive figure online in recent months. Beyond his appearance-focused content, he has attracted headlines over controversial livestream incidents and discussions surrounding substance use.

Earlier this year, IBTimes previously reported that the influencer was linked to a suspected overdose during a livestream, after which he publicly stated he intended to move away from substances.

His latest update has added another chapter to that public journey, focusing attention on the realities and potential consequences of hormone use rather than just the aesthetics it can produce. Clavicular has not announced whether he plans to resume testosterone use.