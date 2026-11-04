US President Donald Trump's 'pretend I'm on the ballot' call during the campaign for the midterm elections became the subject of jokes by some commenters. Social media users revisited the comment and compared it with his later remarks that he was not on the ballot and that Republicans would have won in a landslide if he had been. Some Reddit and X users highlighted what they described as a contrast between Trump's campaign message and his post-election comments.

Users began sharing comments on public forums and social media after Democrats gained control of the House and Senate. Several Republican candidates backed by Trump lost their races, including in states and districts that had previously supported Republicans. Trump had sent a message urging voters to treat the congressional election as if his name appeared on the ballot during the campaign.

Social Media Users Revive President Trump's Own Ballot Message After Midterm Losses

Trump delivered the statement on 22 October during a rally in Sioux City, Iowa. It was meant to encourage voters to connect their choices in congressional races directly to him and his leadership. However, after the election, Trump wrote on social media: 'I wasn't on the ballot, and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!'

This change in wording drew attention from users. On Reddit, several comments focused on the president's request. One user wrote: 'He literally told everyone to pretend he was on the ballot.'

Another commenter referenced the original message: 'Sir, if you are reading this, know that I did vote pretending that you were on the ballot! At every truck stop people were saying: vote as if this election is about Trump!'

Both comments appeared to mock the contrast between Trump's request and his later response to the election results.

Other reactions were shorter. A different Reddit user left the comment: 'No words, only laughter.'

Others also pointed to the election results in traditionally Republican states. 'And we all voted pretending he was on the ballot. Even Texas is a blue state now,' a user wrote.

Reddit is an online forum platform where users exchange ideas and opinions.

Trump's Election Loss Explanation Fuels New Wave of Online Reactions

Trump's comments about using his veto powers if Democrats took control of Congress also drew reactions online. In an interview with Miranda Devine on the Pod Force One podcast, recorded before the election, Trump discussed the possibility of working with a Democratic-controlled chamber.

Trump argued that he could use his veto power to block legislation and eventually negotiate with Democrats. This came after Republican candidates he had endorsed lost races in the midterm elections.

Trump also posted an image of a red cap featuring the word 'VETO'.

During the interview, Trump said: 'If we didn't win, I veto everything and they will come along and we will probably make some deals along the way.'

The comment prompted further reactions after Fox News shared an excerpt from the interview on X. Some users left strong reactions, pointing out that presidential veto powers also have limits.

One user, Steve B, replied: 'It's one of the weakest powers when you don't control Congress.'

Another user, Alene Browdy, wrote: 'The power of the veto, it can also be overruled!!'

For some social media users reacting online, Trump's own words became a central part of post-election discussions. His 'pretend I'm on the ballot' remark and later comments about the election results continued to fuel debate among users reviewing his role in the midterm campaign.