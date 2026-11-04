Donald Trump was mocked online after a tense live Fox News interview with presenter Bret Baier, during which he criticised the network's polling and defended his support for Republican candidates who lost in the 2026 US midterm elections.

The exchange unfolded as Democrats secured control of both chambers of Congress, delivering a major setback to the president's party. A clip shared by MeidasTouch on X was captioned 'he is seriously crashing out,' while viewers also questioned Trump's expression, prompting the 'Is he crying?' reaction.

The viral response offered a glimpse of the personal scrutiny facing Trump after an election in which Democrats overturned Republican advantages in several key states. The results also raised questions about whether his endorsements still carry enough weight to protect candidates in competitive general elections.

Bro is he crying? 😂 — NKY Lefty (@NKY_Leftist) November 4, 2026

Trump Clashes With Bret Baier in Live Fox News Interview

The confrontation began when Baier asked whether Trump regretted backing Republican Senate candidates Ken Paxton in Texas and Darline Graham in South Carolina. Both lost their races to Democratic challengers.

Trump defended his choices, describing Paxton as 'a good guy' and explaining that he had not supported Texas Republican John Cornyn because he considered him disloyal. He then directed the criticism towards Baier, saying: 'You could say that ABOUT YOU.'

Trump also attacked Fox News' polling, telling the presenter: 'The Fox polls are terrible. You ought to get yourself a good pollster, because your pollster is the worst.' Baier pushed back, saying the election results were close to what the network's polls had indicated. Trump disputed that assessment, arguing that Fox News had got his electoral prospects wrong for 12 years.

The exchange attracted attention because it took place on a network with a substantial conservative audience. Rather than simply discussing the Republican defeats, Trump challenged the broadcaster's coverage and questioned the loyalty of people he felt had not supported him consistently.

Democratic Victories Reshape the Balance of Power

The interview took place against the backdrop of a sweeping Democratic performance. The party flipped seven Senate seats, won more than two dozen additional House seats, and expanded its number of governors.

Several Senate victories were particularly significant. Adam Hamilton defeated Republican incumbent Roger Marshall in Kansas, giving Democrats their first Senate victory in the state in 94 years. James Talarico defeated Paxton in Texas, ending a Republican winning streak in the state's Senate elections that had lasted 38 years.

In South Carolina, Democrat Annie Andrews defeated Graham, marking the first time in nearly 30 years that Republicans lost a Senate seat there. Democrats also won in Iowa and North Carolina, states that had not elected Democratic senators since 2008.

Michigan delivered another closely watched result, with Abdul El-Sayed defeating Republican Mike Rogers despite a campaign that included attacks on his Muslim background.

The victories were not confined to the Senate. Democratic gains in the House gave the party control of the chamber, while the party also increased its number of governors. The combined results give Democrats greater power to challenge Trump's legislative agenda and scrutinise his administration.

Trump Distances Himself From Republican Midterm Defeats

Trump had previously urged supporters to vote as though he were personally on the ballot. After the results emerged, however, he sought to separate his own political standing from the Republican losses.

In a Truth Social post, he wrote: 'I wasn't on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.' He also told the New York Times: 'I wasn't on the ticket, and because I wasn't on the ticket, we couldn't get enough people out to vote.'

The comments contrasted with his earlier efforts to make the midterms a test of support for his presidency. His backing had not been enough to secure victories for several candidates he supported, including Paxton and Graham. Trump also said he was willing to accept the election results and work with Democrats if they were prepared to cooperate.

With Democrats controlling both chambers, that cooperation will be important if the president hopes to advance his remaining legislative priorities. The election has shifted the balance of power in Washington, while the president's televised confrontation with Baier has become one of the most widely discussed moments of his response to the defeat.