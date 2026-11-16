Three bands and singer LØLØ performed aboard a Southwest Airlines flight that was already airborne when a nationwide FAA ground stop disrupted US air travel on Friday, 13 November.

The musicians were travelling from Los Angeles to Orlando for Vans Warped Tour's two-day event at Camping World Stadium. Their specially chartered aircraft had taken off before the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) imposed the ground stop, so the flight was unaffected by the order.

Rock Performances Take to the Aisle

Hoobastank frontman Doug Robb and guitarist Dan Estrin performed 'The Reason' and 'Crawling in the Dark,' with Robb singing from the aisle as passengers watched and recorded the set.

The Used's Bert McCracken and guitarist Joey Bradford played 'All That I've Got' and 'The Taste of Ink.' Simple Plan singer Pierre Bouvier performed 'Perfect', 'I'm Just a Kid,' 'Welcome to My Life' and the theme from What's New, Scooby-Doo?

Canadian singer LØLØ also took part, performing 'hot girls in hell'. Videos shared by passengers and Vans Warped Tour showed the artists singing inside the cabin, with some travellers joining in.

Although the sets looked spontaneous, the entertainment had been arranged in advance through Southwest's 'Live at 35' programme, which stages surprise performances aboard flights. The concert was not organised in response to the FAA disruption.

LØLØ later described the aircraft as a special charter carrying people bound for the festival. She said passengers with Wi-Fi learned about the nationwide ground stop while they were at cruising altitude, adding that the news had unsettled those aboard.

That timing made the flight unusual for reasons beyond its line-up: while travellers elsewhere faced cancelled departures, the musicians and their fellow passengers were already on their way to Orlando.

FAA Ground Stop Disrupts Flights and Festival Plans

The FAA said technical problems began around 3.30 p.m. Eastern Time on 13 November. Excessive data traffic destabilised its telecommunications network, affecting air traffic control communications and radar feeds at facilities across the country.

Officials ordered a nationwide ground stop as a precaution, although some radio frequencies and radar feeds remained operational. The agency said aircraft already flying could be handled safely under established procedures.

Air traffic resumed at 8.15 p.m., more than four hours after the problem emerged. The Department of Transportation said air traffic controllers and pilots safely landed more than 3,500 flights during the disruption.

In an update on 15 November, the FAA identified a radar site in Amarillo, Texas, and a communications site in El Dorado, Arkansas, as potential sources of the excessive traffic. Network provider L3Harris had been working at the Arkansas site, but officials said the underlying cause remained under investigation. The FAA reported no indication of a cyberattack.

The disruption continued to affect airline schedules after flights resumed. It also complicated preparations for Vans Warped Tour, where organiser Kevin Lyman said some bands were changing flights or travelling by road to reach Orlando.

Organisers adjusted the weekend schedule, moving some Saturday appearances to Sunday and extending other sets so the festival could continue despite the travel disruption.