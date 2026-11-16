US President Donald Trump has accused the Biden administration of worsening America's ageing air traffic control system after a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ground stop disrupted flights on Friday. In his first public remarks on Sunday, Trump accused his predecessor's administration of mismanaging aviation infrastructure spending while urging Congress to release additional funding for upgrades.

Trump Calls Biden-Era FAA Spending a 'Disaster', Demands Fresh Funding

'The Biden Administration was an FAA disaster,' Trump wrote on Truth Social. 'Big money spent unwisely, making an old and broken system worse than when they began.' The president also said his administration had 'the knowledge and plan for the Flight Control Systems,' but stressed that 'we need Congress to give the money, FAST!'

'Our FAA is doing a great job and is ready to go,' the president added. The Trump administration has also pointed to problems involving the replacement of ageing copper communication lines.

CNBC reported that Congress approved $12.5 billion for the FAA last year through a major tax and spending package. However, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has warned that modernising the country's ageing aviation infrastructure would require further investment.

Four-Hour Shutdown Throws Flights Into Chaos

Friday's nationwide ground stop lasted more than four hours, halting nearly all departing flights and disrupting air travel across the United States. Thousands of flights were delayed or cancelled, stranding passengers and leaving airlines scrambling to restore normal operations.

The FAA said its equipment became unstable after unusually high volumes of data overwhelmed its network. The agency identified contractor work at one site as a possible contributing factor but stressed that the root cause remains under investigation. Nationwide ground stops are exceptionally rare, with major previous disruptions occurring after the 11 September attacks and during an FAA outage in January 2023.

Duffy Rejects Resignation Calls Amid Backlash

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said on Saturday that air travel was expected to return to normal by Sunday evening, following widespread disruption that left millions of passengers facing delays and cancellations.

However, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned on Sunday that disruptions could persist as airlines worked to reposition aircraft and crews following Friday's nationwide ground stop. Speaking to ABC News, Duffy said flight operations were expected to return fully to normal by Monday. 'We had airplanes and crews out of position because of Friday, so it takes a little bit of time to do that,' he explained.

Duffy also rejected calls to resign over the widespread travel disruption and defended his department's handling of the crisis. He pointed to longstanding problems with ageing aviation infrastructure, including radar equipment dating back to the 1960s. 'So when we do work and things go wrong, of course I'm the secretary. But I also have to acknowledge what was delivered to me,' he told CNN.

As per ABC News, Duffy has called for $50 billion to modernise the country's ageing air traffic control system, urging Congress to 'meet this moment' by approving the necessary funding. The disruption has renewed debate over federal aviation spending and the urgency of replacing ageing technology, with investigators still working to determine precisely what caused the nationwide failure.