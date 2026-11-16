President Donald Trump shared two charts on Truth Social on Sunday, 15 November, comparing Republican midterm election losses with those under previous US presidents.

The findings came after Democrats won control of both chambers in the 3 November elections, leaving Trump's approval one point above its career low.

Democrats won enough seats to take control of the House of Representatives and Senate when the new Congress begins on 3 January 2027.

The result followed a campaign in which Trump backed Republican candidates, although some races remained undecided when he posted the charts.

Trump's Charts Leave Out Important Context

The first graphic listed 63 House seats lost under Barack Obama, 54 under Bill Clinton and 48 under Trump. A second graphic compared Senate losses, showing nine under Obama and eight each under Ronald Reagan, Clinton and Trump.

The figures placed Republican losses alongside setbacks suffered by earlier administrations. However, the graphics omitted which elections were being compared, making it difficult to assess whether they provided a like-for-like account of the results.

Obama's 63 House-seat losses occurred in 2010, but the nine Senate seats attributed to his administration were lost in 2014. Clinton's figures came from the 1994 midterms, while Reagan's eight Senate-seat losses occurred in 1986.

The charts also left out how many seats the parties held before each election. Democrats entered the 1994 and 2010 midterms with larger House majorities than Republicans held before the 2026 vote, an important distinction when comparing the scale of losses.

Trump's figures of 48 House seats and eight Senate seats came from his graphics, not certified totals. Several races were still unresolved on 15 November, and seat-change calculations can shift as results are confirmed.

Whatever the final margins, Democrats' congressional victories will change the political balance in Washington. From January, the party will have greater power to set committee priorities, conduct oversight hearings and challenge the administration's legislative plans.

Trump had already defended his political standing on election night. In a 3 November Truth Social post attacking Fox News polling, he declared, 'My numbers are better than they have ever been.'

Hours later, he wrote, 'I wasn't on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!' The statement describes a hypothetical outcome, rather than an election result that can be independently tested.

Poll Shows Approval Near Career Low

An Ipsos survey conducted from 6 to 9 November found that 32 per cent of American adults approved of Trump's job performance, while 65 per cent disapproved.

The survey questioned 1,705 adults and had a margin of error of 2.4 percentage points. His overall approval was unchanged from two previous Reuters/Ipsos polls, remaining one point above the 31 per cent career low recorded in October.

Economic concerns produced weak figures. Just 21 per cent approved of Trump's handling of living costs and 72 per cent disapproved. His management of the economy received 25 per cent approval, while inflation received 19 per cent.

Immigration fared comparatively better at 38 per cent approval, although 55 per cent disapproved. His handling of Iran received 26 per cent approval.

On 8 November, Trump promised his administration would return 'BIGGER AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE'. His latest comparisons offer another public defence of the election outcome, while the polling indicates that dissatisfaction with his performance remains widespread.