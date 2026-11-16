Donald Trump's claim that he was 'in the White House having meetings on many subjects' prompted jokes online, with social media users comparing the wording to someone trying to look busy at work.

The president published the message on Truth Social at 8.42am on Sunday, 15 November, calling the United States the 'hottest' country in the world. It came two days after a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ground stop disrupted air travel, with thousands of cancellations and delays affecting passengers.

Trump had not publicly addressed the disruption before Sunday. Earlier that morning, he blamed the Biden administration and urged Congress to approve funding for air traffic control improvements.

Trump's 'Many Subjects' Post Draws Online Jokes

The vague wording became a talking point on Threads and X. One Threads user joked about using a mouse to appear active on Microsoft Teams, drawing a comparison with Trump's description of his meetings. BuzzFeed's Matt Stopera highlighted the post as part of a roundup of reactions to the president's message.

TRUMP: Says he is holding White House meetings on many subjects pic.twitter.com/ZXHHJ4GsQV — Trump Truths (@trumptruthsbot) November 15, 2026

Trump's other weekend posts included criticism of East Potomac Golf Links in Washington, which he has called 'Trash Island' while advocating renovations. He also shared AI-generated images, including one depicting him comforting the son of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, who suffered a serious brain injury in 2020.

Trump Blames Biden for FAA Disruption

At 8.16am on Sunday, Trump called the Biden administration 'an FAA disaster' and accused it of worsening an ageing system. At 8.35am, he urged Congress to approve funding for an air traffic control overhaul.

The administration's broader aviation funding request was raised to $50 billion (about £38 billion), including money for air traffic control modernisation, airport projects and control towers. The figure was not solely for repairs arising from Friday's disruption.

The FAA attributed the ground stop to excessive data traffic that affected its legacy telecommunications network and disrupted communications and radar feeds. It said flights resumed at 8.15pm on 13 November.

The agency reported 12,462 flight cancellations that Friday, while cautioning that not all were directly caused by the ground stop. It said all aircraft landed safely and that it had no indication the disruption was caused by a cyberattack.

Trump Leaves White House for Virginia Golf Club

Trump's 'many subjects' post appeared less than two hours before he left the White House for Trump National Golf Club Washington DC in Sterling, Virginia. The public schedule records his departure at 10.14am and arrival at 10.45am.

A White House press-pool report said the motorcade separated from journalists as they arrived, leaving reporters waiting inside the club's indoor tennis courts. The pool did not see Trump during the visit. His motorcade left at 1.26pm and returned to the White House at 2.02pm.

The schedule listed 'Executive Time' at 8am but gave no details of the meetings Trump described. That does not establish that no meetings took place; it means the public schedule offers no further account of them.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told CNN he had been in constant contact with Trump and described the president as 'fully engaged' during the disruption. His account provides a counterpoint to the online jokes, which focused on the president's vague description of his Sunday workload.