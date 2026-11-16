Federal prosecutors in Washington have added an armed terrorism charge against 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen over an alleged attempt to assassinate President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.

Filed on Thursday, 12 November 2026, and unsealed the following day in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, the three-page superseding indictment adds a count of committing an act of terrorism while armed under local criminal statutes alongside four existing federal charges.

Prosecutors allege that the Torrance, California resident transported approximately 100 rounds of ammunition, a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun, a .38-calibre semi-automatic pistol, and six knives and daggers across the country before rushing a Secret Service security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton on Saturday, 25 April 2026.

According to the Justice Department, Allen sought to influence executive branch policy through intimidation and coercion whilst intimidating a significant portion of the civilian population.

Trump Assassination Attempt: What the Terrorism Charge Alleges

Prosecutors allege Allen intended to influence the president's office and federal agencies through intimidation and coercion. They also accuse him of seeking to intimidate a significant portion of the civilian population. Those are allegations about his intended purpose, not conclusions reached by a court.

The filing retains four charges from the original indictment issued on 5 May. They concern the alleged assassination attempt, assault on a federal officer, interstate weapons transport and discharging a firearm during a violent crime.

The defence has also challenged the prosecution team. Allen sought to remove US Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro and then-Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche from the case. Both attended the dinner, and the defence raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest.

In a 22 June ruling, US District Judge Trevor McFadden rejected the motion. He found their attendance, subsequent statements and Pirro's friendship with Trump did not establish disqualifying conflicts.

Trump Assassination Attempt: Prosecutors Detail Around 100 Rounds

The indictment says Allen brought a Mossberg Maverick 88 12-gauge pump-action shotgun and a Rock Island Armoury 1911 .38-calibre semi-automatic pistol from California to Washington. Prosecutors place the journey between 21 and 25 April.

They allege he transported approximately 45 shotgun rounds and 55 handgun rounds, about 100 in total. The weapons and ammunition were allegedly intended for crimes including an assassination attempt and assault on a federal officer.

According to the Justice Department, Allen rushed through a Secret Service screening checkpoint shortly after 8.30pm. He ran towards stairs leading to the ballroom where Trump was attending the dinner, but never reached it.

Prosecutors say Allen fired his shotgun, striking a Secret Service officer once in the chest. The officer returned fire five times. Allen fell, was restrained and arrested, sustaining a minor knee injury but no gunshot wound.

Investigators reported recovering two knives, four daggers, sheaths, holsters, needle-nose pliers and wire cutters. The new charge references knives and other sharpened instruments alongside firearms.

An assault count identifies the officer as V.G. Another accuses Allen of using, carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. Neither allegation amounts to a finding of guilt.

Pirro, the US attorney for the District of Columbia, condemned political violence after the original charges. The Justice Department says its National Security Section is prosecuting the case, while the FBI's Washington Field Office investigates.

Allen previously entered pleas of not guilty to the original four charges, and as of Friday, 13 November, had not yet entered a plea to the newly unsealed terrorism count.

Jury selection for the trial is scheduled to begin on 7 September 2027 after Judge McFadden granted defence attorneys additional time to prepare their case.