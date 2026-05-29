Questions about ethics and conflicts of interest have intensified after financial disclosures revealed that Trump purchased shares in TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), months before a high-profile UFC event scheduled to take place on the White House grounds. Critics argue that the timing creates the appearance of a president promoting a private company while potentially benefiting from its success.

According to financial disclosure records, Trump purchased between $15,000 and $50,000 (£11,200–£37,300) worth of TKO Group Holdings stock on 25 March. The investment became public through a filing released in May and was first highlighted by media reports examining the president's financial holdings.

White House UFC Event Set to Generate Massive Publicity

The controversy centres on 'UFC Freedom 250', a major mixed martial arts spectacle planned for 14 June on the South Lawn of the White House. The event, which coincides with Trump's 80th birthday and celebrations marking the United States' 250th anniversary, is expected to attract thousands of spectators and generate extensive media coverage. Critics say the combination of Trump's investment and his enthusiastic promotion of the event raises serious questions about the separation between public office and private financial interests.

Organisers are constructing a temporary arena on the South Lawn that will host thousands of invited guests, military families and VIP attendees. Large screens are also expected to be installed nearby to accommodate tens of thousands of additional spectators.

Trump first floated the idea of hosting a UFC event at the White House during celebrations leading up to America's 250th anniversary. Since then, the project has evolved into one of the most talked-about sporting events of the year.

TKO executives have openly acknowledged the enormous promotional value associated with staging a fight card at one of the world's most recognisable political landmarks. Company president Mark Shapiro told MarketWatch that rivals would 'kill for the opportunity,' describing it as a once-in-a-lifetime marketing platform capable of generating substantial media attention.

Financial Disclosure Reveals Trump's Investment in UFC Parent Company

According to CNBC, TKO Group Holdings owns both the UFC and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), two brands with longstanding ties to Trump. The president has frequently attended UFC events and has maintained a close friendship with UFC chief executive Dana White for many years.

The stock purchase itself represents only a small portion of Trump's broader investment portfolio. However, Jordan Libowitz of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington argued that promoting an event linked to a company in which the president holds shares creates problematic optics regardless of the investment's size.

Ethics Watchdogs Raise Conflict of Interest Concerns

Read more Nothing Says Democracy Like UFC Cage Fights on the White House Lawn for America's 250th Birthday Nothing Says Democracy Like UFC Cage Fights on the White House Lawn for America's 250th Birthday

The disclosure has prompted criticism from ethics organisations and political opponents who argue that the situation creates at least the appearance of a conflict of interest. CREW contends that when a sitting president promotes an event that could increase exposure for a company in which he owns stock, questions arise about whether official influence is being used for personal benefit.

The White House has not publicly indicated that Trump personally directed the stock purchase. Administration officials, including Vice President JD Vance, have previously stated that investment decisions are managed by financial advisers rather than the president himself.

This is what Trump's done to the people's house:



A third of it is rubble.



Another third is a cage match.



What a metaphor. pic.twitter.com/0JKCj5prXF — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 29, 2026

Dana White and UFC Defend the Event

Despite the controversy, UFC and TKO executives continue to defend the White House fight card. Dana White has repeatedly described the event as a historic celebration rather than a commercial venture.

Meanwhile, TKO executives have said the company does not expect to profit directly from the event and may even incur significant financial losses due to production costs. According to MarketWatch, the promotion could spend around $60 million (£44.7m) while absorbing losses of approximately $30 million (£22.4m).

Supporters argue that the event is intended to celebrate the nation's 250th anniversary and showcase American sporting culture on a global stage. Critics, however, remain unconvinced, pointing to the extraordinary publicity value generated by hosting a UFC event at the White House.

As preparations continue and construction advances on the South Lawn, the debate surrounding Trump's investment is unlikely to fade. Whether the stock purchase ultimately proves insignificant or becomes a lasting ethics controversy, it has already added another layer of political drama to what was already shaping up to be one of the most unusual sporting events ever held at the White House.