Politics and sport intersected at training camp this week. Linebacker Abdul Carter publicly criticised his teammate, quarterback Jaxson Dart, following Dart's decision to introduce Donald Trump at a political rally.

Despite sharing an embrace after Dart read a statement, Carter made clear his objection extended beyond the training field.

Why Abdul Carter Believes Jaxson Dart Represents the Team

Carter said the situation extended beyond football. 'He not only represents himself and what he does, but he represents all of us and that goes for anybody who wears a Giants uniform,' Carter said.

The young linebacker was direct about his position. 'If he chooses to align himself with a man like President Trump, it's my responsibility based on what I believe and what I stand on to not only show my teammates that I'm against that — but to show the world.'

How Social Media Posts Sparked a Direct Teammate Conversation

The tension initially surfaced on social media. Carter posted criticisms of his teammate after confirming a video of Dart on stage with Trump was authentic. The two spoke hours later.

'It doesn't mean that me and Jaxson hate each other or we have beef,' Carter explained. 'I sit next to Jaxson every day, every team meeting. We're close. We talk.'

'As long as we make sure we've got the same goal as a team and our goals align, which they do, then I feel like that's all that matters.'

Read more Jaxson Dart Left Exposed as Paper Trail Proves Giants Star Liked Trump Mass Deportation, Anti-LGBTQ, and School Attacks Jaxson Dart Left Exposed as Paper Trail Proves Giants Star Liked Trump Mass Deportation, Anti-LGBTQ, and School Attacks

Jaxson Dart Defends His Decision Without Issuing an Apology

In response to the backlash, Dart released a 562-word statement omitting Trump's name. Dart described the event as 'a unique opportunity, being asked and given the opportunity to introduce the president of the United States.'

Carter confirmed that Dart did not offer an apology. 'I don't want him to say he's sorry,' Carter said. 'Stand on what you believe in. But it can't be a problem when I stand on what I believe in. That's all that matters to me.'

Dart said he and Carter had spoken directly. 'We just talked,' Dart said. 'Me and him are one of the closer guys on the team with each other.'

Team Leadership Navigates Tension During a Polarised Political Era

Backup quarterback Jameis Winston and coach John Harbaugh addressed the disagreement publicly. Winston highlighted the relationship between the two players. 'We've got a blond-haired, blue-eyed white kid and a Black Muslim religion, Black kid, who are coming together and showing y'all, showing the world that we can come together,' Winston said.

The coach said the dispute would not affect their season preparations. 'I think it's made us better, honestly,' he said.

Receiver Gunner Olszewski suffered a noncontact injury to his right leg during the session. 'We'll find out what the situation is with that,' the coach said.

“If he chooses to align himself with a man like President Trump, it's my responsibility based on what I believe & what I stand on to not only show my teammates that I'm against that, but the world”



Abdul Carter on Jaxson Dart introducing President Trump pic.twitter.com/Keqq6RikRS — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) May 29, 2026

Roster Updates Including Gunner Olszewski Injury And Rookie Signings

Away from the political discussions, receiver Gunner Olszewski suffered a noncontact injury to his right leg. 'We'll find out what the situation is with that,' Harbaugh said.

In administrative news, the signing of Arvell Reese on 24 May completed the Giants' 2026 draft class. The No. 5 pick officially signed his rookie contract, following the earlier signing of No 10 pick Francis 'Sisi' Mauigoa.