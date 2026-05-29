Vanilla Ice has said he will remain on the lineup for the Freedom 250 Great American State Fair in Washington DC despite a wave of high-profile withdrawals by fellow performers over the event's political ties. The event, scheduled to run from 25 June to 10 July on the National Mall, has faced mounting controversy since its lineup was announced, with several artists saying they were never informed of its political affiliation.

The rapper, known for the 1990 hit 'Ice Ice Baby', said he views his role as an entertainer as separate from the political controversy surrounding the event. Speaking on TMZ Live on 29 May, he said he was not focused on the political aspects of the gathering and was not willing to abandon his scheduled slot.

Why the 'Ice Ice Baby' Rapper Is Defending His Upcoming Performance

During an appearance on TMZ Live on 29 May, Vanilla Ice addressed the mounting controversy surrounding his continued participation. He said he was not focused on the political aspects of the event, nor was he willing to abandon his scheduled slot.

He clarified that he 'isn't sweating the controversy' and argued that the fundamental purpose of music is to 'bring people together' rather than create further division. He said a performer's only job is to entertain people who are 'willing to dance.' A representative for Vanilla Ice confirmed to the Associated Press that the rapper was 'proud to help celebrate America's 250th Anniversary,' adding that 'everyone is welcome to attend and celebrate USA's Birthday and our Freedom.'

How Political Ties Caused Major Music Stars to Cancel

The Freedom 250 event has faced a series of high-profile withdrawals since its lineup was announced. Bret Michaels, Martina McBride, and Young MC have all withdrawn. Michaels wrote on Instagram that the event had 'evolved into something much more divisive,' while Young MC said the artists were 'never told about any political involvement.' Morris Day and The Commodores have also formally pulled out, citing direct concerns regarding the political ties associated with the festival. The withdrawals have prompted organisers to revise the event's schedule.

Despite the departures, Vanilla Ice has opted to remain on the lineup. In his public remarks, he said those involved could stand to 'lighten up a little.'

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Why Performing for Putin and Biden Remains an Option

To illustrate his commitment to remaining politically neutral, Vanilla Ice provided examples of audiences he would entertain. He said he would perform if former President Joe Biden asked him to play at a family wedding. He also said he would perform for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He added that he would perform in Iran, saying music 'transcends politics' and is not limited by borders.

The Freedom 250 Lineup

Vanilla Ice is currently scheduled to perform at the Great American State Fair on the National Mall. The event runs from 25 June to 10 July. Freedom 250 has not confirmed replacements for the artists who have withdrawn.

As of 29 May, Flo Rida and Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli are also still on the bill. The remaining lineup is significantly smaller than the nine-act roster originally announced by Freedom 250 earlier in the week.