Elon Musk's dramatic weight loss transformation has exposed an uncomfortable reality about glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) drugs that plastic surgeons say is driving a record wave of men in their 50s to seek fillers and facelifts.

Comparison photos placing the Tesla and SpaceX chief executive in 2021 alongside recent images from 2025 show visible changes critics have labelled 'Mounjaro face,' including hollowed cheeks, sunken eyes, and looser skin around his mouth.

Musk, 54, confirmed his use of weight-loss medication in December 2024 when he posted a photo to X dressed as Santa Claus with the caption 'Ozempic Santa.'

He later clarified that he takes Mounjaro, writing that high doses of Ozempic 'made me fart & burp like Barney from the Simpsons.'

High doses of Ozempic made me fart & burp like Barney from the Simpson’s 🤣



Mounjaro seems to have fewer side effects and be more effective. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 26, 2024

He joked that 'Mounjaro Santa' simply did not have the same ring to it.

Technically, Mounjaro, but that doesn’t have the same ring to it 😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 26, 2024

The Hidden Cost of Rapid Weight Loss

Plastic surgeon Dr. Richard Westreich has estimated that Musk may have spent more than $172,000 (£127,000) on cosmetic procedures to maintain his appearance. Westreich suggested that a potential neck lift alone could cost around $60,000 (£44,000), with additional procedures, including fat transfer under the eyes and hair transplants, adding to the total.

Musk has never confirmed any plastic surgery and has not publicly addressed the speculation.

What he has said is telling. In a past social media post, Musk wrote that 'plastic surgery (done right) is awesome. Technology ftw.' The statement has added fuel to speculation that the world's richest man has not escaped the aesthetic trade-offs of rapid pharmaceutical weight loss.

Plastic surgery (done right) is awesome. Technology ftw. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 23, 2023

Surgeons Report Surge in Men Seeking Fixes

The American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS) reported a 50% rise in facial fat-grafting procedures performed in 2024, a trend the organisation linked to patients addressing 'Ozempic face' and seeking to restore lost volume.

One in four surgeons surveyed also predicted that GLP-1 medications will drive growing demand for non-surgical treatments such as injectable fillers and skin-tightening procedures.

Men are increasingly pursuing cosmetic work, with 92% of surveyed facial plastic surgeons reporting male patients in their practice, according to the same AAFPRS report. Facelifts, rhinoplasty, and blepharoplasty ranked among the most requested procedures among men.

What Happens When Billionaires Cannot Escape Side Effects

One in eight Americans has now tried a GLP-1 drug, according to polling data from the Kaiser Family Foundation. The rapid adoption has brought the facial side effects into sharper focus.

'When your body sheds pounds fast, especially with GLP-1 medications like Ozempic or Mounjaro, it doesn't just lose fat from the waistline,' said Dr Daniel Beck of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. 'It can strip essential volume and muscle tone from the face, leaving patients with sunken cheeks, hollow eyes, loose skin and an overall tired and worn-out appearance.'

Musk lost around 30 pounds starting in 2022 and has spoken openly about combining medication with fasting. In July 2025, he wrote on X that he was 'back to working 7 days a week and sleeping in the office if my little kids are away,' later admitting 'it hurts my brain and my heart.'

Back to working 7 days a week and sleeping in the office if my little kids are away https://t.co/77cc6sRCFZ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2025

No available reporting confirms that Musk has had plastic surgery. But the visible changes in his face raise a question that the cosmetics industry is already answering with its order books. If billionaires cannot escape the side effects, what happens to everyone else?