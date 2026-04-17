A series of recent reports has raised questions about the effectiveness of the 'TrumpRx' initiative, the prescription drug platform launched by the Trump administration in February 2026. The government-backed website was designed to reduce costs by aligning US drug prices more closely with those in other developed countries.

However, a March analysis by Reuters found that many medicines remain significantly cheaper under the UK system, where prescription costs are subsidised and standardised through the National Health Service. The findings suggest that while some prices have fallen, the platform has not consistently delivered the lowest available costs.

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Separate reporting by NBC News, citing a Senate Democrats' report, found that pharmaceutical companies continued to raise prices on hundreds of medicines despite entering pricing agreements with the administration. The report also highlighted the launch of new treatments at high price points, raising further concerns about overall affordability.

Price Gap Remains Between US and UK Systems

The Reuters review compared listed prices on TrumpRx with publicly available NHS data. While certain high-demand treatments, particularly in categories such as obesity care, have become more affordable for some US patients, others remain substantially more expensive.

For example, several widely used medicines were found to cost significantly less under the UK system. The difference reflects structural contrasts between the two countries. In England, most patients pay a fixed prescription charge per item, while US pricing varies depending on insurance coverage, manufacturer agreements and retail pricing.

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Critics argue that TrumpRx primarily benefits those paying out of pocket, without addressing the wider pricing system. US Senator Ron Wyden described the platform as a 'glorified coupon book', suggesting its impact may be limited for insured patients.

Report Finds Continued Increases Across Medicines

The Senate report found that companies participating in the administration's pricing deals increased the cost of hundreds of medicines, including treatments for cancer and chronic conditions.

Senator Bernie Sanders said Americans 'continue to pay by far the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs', adding that the situation has not improved in most cases. The report also noted that some newly launched medicines carry annual costs reaching hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Thanks to President Trump's bold leadership, TrumpRx is making pharmaceuticals more affordable for Americans. pic.twitter.com/JsFKlEvCKW — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) April 16, 2026

Policy experts have also pointed to limited transparency around the pricing agreements. Stacie Dusetzina, a health policy professor at Vanderbilt University, told NBC News that details of the deals remain unclear and may not significantly reduce costs for patients.

Tariff Proposal May Push Costs Higher

Further uncertainty has emerged following the administration's proposal to impose tariffs on pharmaceutical imports from companies that do not agree to 'Most-Favoured-Nation' pricing terms.

The policy is intended to encourage domestic manufacturing and lower prices. However, economists at ING have warned it could increase costs, particularly for generic medicines that rely on imported components.

Smaller and medium-sized manufacturers have said they may struggle to adapt to the policy, raising concerns that additional costs could be passed on to consumers.

Uncertain Impact as Costs Continue to Climb

Early evidence suggests that TrumpRx has delivered targeted savings but has not yet produced widespread reductions in drug prices. Reports from Reuters and NBC News highlight ongoing increases across large parts of the market, alongside concerns about transparency and long-term impact.

As policy measures continue to evolve, including proposed tariffs and pricing agreements, the overall effect on affordability remains uncertain. For now, the US system continues to present a complex landscape in which costs vary widely depending on how medicines are purchased.