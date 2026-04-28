Megyn Kelly calls out Meghan Trainor for now flaunting the body size she once mocked.

Meghan Trainor's drastic physical transformation in her 'Shimmer' music video has ignited fierce backlash, with Megyn Kelly accusing her of undermining her previous body‑positivity message.

'We've gone from 'I'm bringing booty back / Every inch of me is perfect from the bottom to the top' from Meghan Trainor, who celebrated body positivity, to Ozempic Meghan Trainor,' Kelly said.

Megyn Kelly Slams Meghan Trainor in New Music Video

Kelly said Trainor appears 'as skinny as they come and literally unrecognisable' in 'Shimmer' compared with previous videos, tying the change directly to the GLP‑1 drug. 'She is a fraud,' Kelly asserted. 'Were you lying then, or are you lying now? Which is it? Because you should at least be honest about your 180 on the issue of weight and what is beautiful.'

Kelly said Trainor's new look flies in the face of the body positivity movement she once promoted. Trainor celebrated heavier body types while privately wanting to be thin, Kelly added. 'She wanted to be skinny all along, but she was happy to tout obesity and extra weight as a great lifestyle choice, irrespective of what it did to young girls and their health,' she explained.

Meghan Trainor As a Body Positivity Champion

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Trainor has asserted in previous interviews that having a larger body was valid, beautiful, and empowering. 'Any body type is beautiful. It's all about loving what you got and rocking with it,' Trainor told The Guardian in 2014.

She reiterated that stance in a 2015 Elle interview, while advocating for a new label for people with larger body types. 'I've always hated the word 'plus size.' It bugs me,' she said. 'The word 'plus size' should be gone. It's full beauty.'

Playing off of that statement, Kelly described Trainor's current figure as 'quarter beauty,' implying that the 'full beauty' label has now been scrapped. But beyond that, Kelly also held Trainor accountable for the body positivity movement and all the women she rallied, women she had now abandoned.

'I really wonder what she is going to say now to all the girls who she encouraged to be as fat as they wanted to be – eat the chips, go for the full Coca‑Cola, have the second dessert and the second helping – who are now looking at this stick figure thinking, 'What happened to the rest of her?'' Kelly said.

Was Trainor's Advocacy One of Convenience?

The conservative host argues Trainor should have admitted her weight struggles instead of packaging larger bodies as universally desirable. 'I would have much preferred her to say, 'I'm heavy. I wish I could lose the weight, but I've struggled and I can't,' then to be like, 'No, I love being this size. It's beautiful.' And then as soon as the damn shot came, she was on it,' Kelly added.

Kelly also reminded viewers of Trainor's song 'All About That Bass,' in which she said she's 'no stick-figure, silicone Barbie doll.' 'Look what she looks like now,' Kelly said, referring to the 'Shimmer' music video. 'That seems to have been her motivation for this music video. She looks like a stick‑figure Barbie doll.'

Kelly's criticism highlighted the dangers of celebrities who use their fame as a platform for influence, and in Trainor's case, to advocate for body positivity campaigns. She and her fans are now experiencing cognitive dissonance, Kelly inferred, and Trainor will have to reconcile her contrasting public personas.