Kelly Osbourne's dramatically 'too thin' appearance has sparked vicious online rumours she is masking an Ozempic addiction, but sources say her split from Sid Wilson stems purely from grief over dad Ozzy's death. The 41-year-old ended her engagement to the Slipknot star seven months after his Birmingham proposal, and was seen canoodling with a new beau at a London party last weekend. Far from drug cover-up, insiders blame raw mourning for her freefall.

Ozzy died in late July 2025 of a heart attack, his final Black Sabbath show at Villa Park mere weeks earlier where Sid proposed amid emotional chaos. The rocker joked on camera, 'F*** off, you're not marrying my daughter,' as Kelly beamed. They welcomed Sidney Jr. three years back, painting a stable family picture until grief cracked it wide.

Dismissing Ozempic Rumours

A source close to the couple told the Daily Mail, 'Kelly and Sid have decided to call off their engagement. Kelly has been struggling following the loss of her father. The grieving process has been incredibly difficult and she's been doing everything she can to cope.' Losing a parent can be devastating, and Kelly's father was far from ordinary; he was heavy metal's bat-biting icon and the stabilising force amid the chaos of her televised upbringing on The Osbournes.

Spotters at Lily Allen's post-gig event at Soho's Broadwick Hotel observed her entwined with Kiinicki, a younger non-binary stylist, their tattoos seemingly in sync and crochet beanies matching. 'They were all over each other, hardly trying to hide it, taking selfies on Kelly's massive tripod with bright backlight,' a reveller revealed. Kiinicki remained close to Lily throughout the evening, arriving fresh from a recent LA heartbreak.

Kelly Osbourne has moved on after her split from fiancée and is reported to be dating non-binary hair stylist.



The singer split from Slip Knot band member Sid Wilson and is now reported to be dating hair stylist ‘Kiinicki’ who uses They/Them pronouns.



Sources have told Daily… pic.twitter.com/SwGQtwpqcN — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 26, 2026

Kelly fired back at critics of her weight this month, saying, 'There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something. Kicking me while I'm down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most. None of it proves strength; it only reveals a profound absence of compassion and character.'

She is right, gawkers can be cruel. Yet concern lingers as her frame appears fragile. She insists she has not used Ozempic, attributing recent weight loss to sobriety and postpartum changes. Sharon Osbourne, however, admitted to gaining up to 230lbs before dropping below 100lbs with the drug, now quitting after finding 105lbs still too thin. Such treatments can trigger dysmorphic tendencies, a cautionary note consistent with the Osbournes' history.

Beyond the Gaunt Rumours

Read more What Went Wrong With Kelly Osbourne And Sid Wilson's Relationship? Cheating Claims Untrue What Went Wrong With Kelly Osbourne And Sid Wilson's Relationship? Cheating Claims Untrue

By summer, it will be nearly a year since Ozzy's death in July 2025. Those experiencing the loss of a parent often return quickly to work and family responsibilities, concealing grief to maintain stability for dependants such as young children. Kelly, with her television career and considerable resources, faces fewer immediate pressures, yet sources suggest that prolonged distress risks deeper isolation.

Her means allow for an extended period of mourning, but sources indicate that the split has persisted for months, with public appearances 'not as they seemed.' Red carpet outings reveal a notably frail silhouette, prompting widespread speculation about her health online.