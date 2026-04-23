Donald Trump was described as 'healthy as a bull' with 'great' testosterone levels but still struggling with his weight, according to Dr Mehmet Oz, who discussed the former president's health on a recent episode of the Pod Force One podcast.

Trump's health has been a recurring flashpoint throughout his political career, often framed around his age, diet and exercise habits. The scrutiny has sharpened again as the 79-year-old positions himself for a return to the White House, with supporters insisting he has the stamina for the job and critics questioning whether his lifestyle and reported lack of sleep are sustainable.

Dr Oz Praises Donald Trump's Health, Flags Weight As 'One Problem'

Dr Oz, who previously hosted his own health TV show and now serves as the official administering Medicare and Medicaid, told host Miranda Devine that he directly challenged Trump over persistent questions about his physical condition.

'I challenged him,' Oz recalled, referring to media speculation about Trump's health. 'All these issues that had been circulating in the press about his health.'

According to Oz, Trump responded by producing paperwork. The president allegedly pulled out a doctor's note from that same week, listing his latest blood test results.

'I was stunned,' Oz said. 'I opened it up, and I read the note — I mean, his testosterone was great. His regular blood tests were great. The one problem was his weight, which to this day he gives me a hard time about.'

The doctor did not disclose specific measurements, nor did he provide the name of the physician who wrote the note, so the exact details of the tests remain unverified. What he offered instead was a broad characterisation of Trump as medically robust, with a single caveat.

Pressed by Devine on whether Trump had since slimmed down, Oz replied that the former president 'looks good' and confirmed that he had lost weight, although again without offering figures or timelines that could be independently confirmed.

Donald Trump, Fast Food And The 'Healthy As A Bull' Claim

Devine went on to voice what many observers have wondered aloud. At 79, she noted, Trump faces a 'huge job,' rarely appears to sleep, and yet consistently projects energy in rallies and interviews.

'He doesn't sleep. He seems to have lots of stamina,' she said, before asking whether the doctor worried that Trump should 'lose more weight, do more exercise or sleep more.'

Oz sidestepped any pointed critique. 'I think President Trump is as healthy as a bull,' he replied. In his view, Trump's 'success and longevity, as well as good health,' are tied to his 'incredible passion for what he's doing.' Oz argued that Trump 'believes 110%' in his agenda and that this sense of mission drives him.

That enthusiasm, Oz suggested, has a knock-on effect. 'That's an infectious process because you get everyone else around you to understand why these are really important issues,' he said.

The conversation took a lighter turn when Devine joked that this passion might matter 'more than McDonald's.' The remark referenced Trump's well-known preference for fast food during campaigns and trips.

Oz responded by relaying Trump's justification. The former president, he said, defends his fast-food habit by arguing that big-name chains are less likely to skimp on food safety when he is on the road. 'He defends his decisions about food, fast food, by saying that on the road, he doesn't want to get sick. So he eats at large brands because he knows they're not gonna skimp on the quality of the food.'

Oz then tried to qualify that image. 'But when you eat with him normally, he's not always doing that,' he said, suggesting that Trump's private meals do not constantly revolve around burgers and fries.

Online Backlash Over Doctor's Donald Trump Remarks

A clip of the exchange, posted on X, triggered a wave of sceptical responses. Far from reassuring critics, the language about being 'healthy as a bull' and the defence of fast food fuelled accusations of flattery and spin.

'Jesus Christ, do we live in North Korea?' one user wrote, mocking the glowing description. 'Are we gonna hear how Trump got 18 holes in one on his last round of golf? Mercy, how stupid and gullible are Trump supporters?'

Another questioned Oz's framing of fast food as a safe, higher-quality option while travelling. 'When did fast food become quality food? Lack of sleep has a negative impact on the body. Especially the brain,' they argued, adding that it was 'hard to believe' Trump's blood work was as strong as described, given his reported diet of high sodium, high fats and regular fizzy drinks.

Many psychiatrists and mental health professionals identified Donald Trump as a sociopath who poses a threat to not only the US, but to the entire world.



Everyone should’ve listened! pic.twitter.com/v5fodMk84b — ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ (@LePapillonBlu2) April 9, 2026

Others dismissed Oz's comments outright. 'So much garbage coming out of his mouth, as always,' one commenter said, while another broadened the criticism to Trump's political circle, claiming that 'all this entire administration does is lie' and that 'you literally cannot trust a thing they say.'

Even the metaphor that Trump is 'as healthy as a bull' came under fire. 'Exactly how healthy is a bull?' one user asked. 'I'm assuming it's intended to be a compliment. It really isn't.'

No independent medical records were released alongside the podcast, and neither Trump's team nor Dr Oz provided further documentation to support the claims about testosterone levels and blood results.